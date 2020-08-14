$25 Qantas Initiative A Godsend For Business Class Travellers Suffering FOMO

Qantas is giving you the chance to experience its business class offering from the comfort of your living room.

It’s not quite a Merivale takeaway extravaganza, but it’s still pretty slick.

For $25 you’ll receive PJs, an amenity kit, Tim Tams, nuts and teabags.

You’ll also be helping Qantas through these challenging times.

Australian airlines are facing years of reduced demand thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has stripped passenger numbers by up to 98 per cent, news.com.au reports.

It’s on the back of this reduced demand (and surplus of goods) that Qantas is introducing the initiative.

News.com.au reports, “With all Qantas international flights and the majority of domestic flights currently suspended due to ongoing border restrictions, the airline has an oversupply of items… and snacks that would normally be offered to passengers travelling in premium cabins.”

“The airline has put these items together in a care package that can be sent anonymously as a surprise ‘random act of kindness’ to a friend, family member, or simply as a gift to yourself.”

You can send up to 10 packs anywhere in Australia for $25 per pack or 4350 Qantas points.

Each care pack includes:

1 Qantas Business Class sleeper suit L/XL (suitable for most shapes and sizes)

1 Qantas Curates Business Class amenity kit featuring ASPAR Travel Essentials (sweet orange and shea hand cream, ultra hydrating face moisturiser and sweet orange lip balm)

12 individually wrapped Tim Tams

200g pack of smoked almonds (served in Qantas First Class)

10 T2 lemongrass and ginger tea bags

