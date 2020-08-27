Social media is a strange beast. From Kim Kardashian’s resplendent glutes to Chris Hemsworth’s abs, we’re all low key intrigued by documenting the human figure.

Not to mention selfies.

Some parts of the world, however, have remained adrift from the clutches of The Rectangular Screen.

Or so we thought. With smartphones spreading around the developing world faster than computers (Pew research suggests more than 5 billion people have mobile devices right now, over half of them smartphones) it appears many old school rituals are now intermingling with new.

Enter: Hariandi Hafid, a Freelance Photojournalist based in Indonesia whose recent shots document what a centuries-old ritual in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi now looks like.

The Ma’nene festival, which translates as ‘The Ceremony of Cleaning Corpses,’ has been held for (at least) hundreds of years by The Toraja Tribe, and involves digging up dead loved ones, dressing them up and lighting cigarettes for them.

Photographer Hariandi Hafid’s shots show this year, the ritual, for some, included posing for family snaps and selfies.

The ritual is performed every three or four years, during harvest season (July, August and September), depending on the family’s wishes.