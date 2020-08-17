Sydney Sweeney Reinforces ‘Dream Girl’ Status With Porsche Stunt

Actress, MMA fighter, producer, bikini model, entrepreneur and now stunt driver… Is there anything Sydney Sweeney can’t do?

The 22-year-old star of Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of the most exciting up-and-coming on-screen talents of 2020. We’ve written before about her racy social media presence (and how it acts as a litmus test for the woeful state of men’s pick up game), but now she’s made headlines for an altogether different sort of racing.

Yesterday Sweeney alongside fellow actress and gymnast Jayde Emory burned some rubber at the Porsche Experience Centre in Los Angeles, the newest graduates of their new young drivers’ program.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

Behind the wheel of a bright yellow 992 Carrera S, Sweeney got some sideways action practicing controlled drifts and 360 spins on wet tarmac, as well as some traffic cone slaloms and braking exercises. Sweeney managed to control the 331kW monster without breaking a sweat.

While you’re unlikely to find a defensive driving course quite as glamorous as Porsche’s LA experience, Sweeney’s shown wisdom beyond her years that you ought to emulate.

Taking a driving course like this, no matter how long you’ve been driving, is an excellent idea. For novice drivers, it’s important to know how to control your vehicle in challenging conditions like heavy rain, and for experienced drivers, it’s a great refresher.

What have you got to lose?

Read Next