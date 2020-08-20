Trevor Noah is one of the world’s most successful and prominent comedians. From humble beginnings in his native South Africa to becoming the latest host of hugely popular talk show The Daily Show, the hard-working wit has certainly made his mark on the entertainment industry.

With great success comes great timepieces – Noah’s quite the watch fan. Normally a pretty lowkey sort of guy, Noah’s chief indulgence seems to be fine Swiss watches. The man’s amassed quite a collection over the years: Rolex Submariners and GMT-Masters; a bevy of Audemars Piguet Royal Oaks; even a rare Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time Advanced Research.

Pieces from the ‘holy trinity’ brands tend to crop up in any discerning watch collector’s treasure trove. It’s no mystery why: they’re great investments and classy timepieces. Noah’s watch collection is tasteful. Some might even say predictable.

Which makes Noah’s latest watch purchase even more surprising.

The 36-year-old was spotted on the streets of New York keeping it casual in jeans and a t-shirt… Oh, and a $230,000 Richard Mille.

Noah’s collection already contains plenty of large, ‘statement-piece’ watches, like his Panerai Luminor, but this Mille takes the cake. This RM11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph in rose gold and titanium is one flashy watch and the last thing you’d expect a comedian like him to wear.

It used to be that if you had a lot of money and you wanted an expensive watch to ‘flex’ on people, you’d get a Rolex. These days you’d get a Richard Mille: the brand known for its large, highly complex tonneau-shaped timepieces, has become the watch of choice for men looking to make a splash.

It’s interesting to see Noah go from rocking Rolex Cellinis and President Day-Dates to an RM11-03. A welcome change for sure, but interesting nonetheless.

