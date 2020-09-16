This feature has been produced in partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey
Bushmills is the oldest licenced whiskey distillery in the world, with a history dating back to 1608. But that doesn’t mean they’re stuck in their ways. Their latest initiative proves that age is no excuse for a lack of innovation, with the Irish brand offering a unique experience for Australians who demand only top-notch single malts.
Bushmills Irish Whiskey has partnered with Australia’s largest whisk(e)y subscription service, The Whisky Club (TWC), to reward Australian discerning drinkers with the exclusive release of the first spirit to fall under The Causeway Collection.
A curated collection of limited-edition single malts from The Old Bushmills Distillery – the oldest licensed distillery in the world – The Causeway Collection, named after the famous Giant’s Causeway UNESCO World Heritage Site situated near the old distillery, brings to life a series of rare and innovative cask finishes never seen or sipped before. Bushmills 2006 Marsala Cask is the first release from this collection, one made exclusively for members of TWC, and the only way to get a taste of the fine drop here in Australia.
A triple wood maturated, non-chill filtered fusion of fruits and spices weighing in at 47.2% ABV with no colour added, the Bushmills 2006 Marsala Cask is crafted for the most indulgent of drinking occasions. Notes of vanilla, spice, and dried fruit shine through, derived from the artful ageing practices – over 12 years in a combination of oloroso sherry and bourbon casks before finishing in marsala casks for an additional 18 months.
We’re not good because we’re old, we’re old because we’re good
“We always say, ‘We’re not good because we’re old, we’re old because we’re good,’” Bushmills Master Blender Helen Mulholland proudly shares.
“With over 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, Bushmills has never compromised on quality to create its signature smooth taste and famous house style. The global launch of The Causeway Collection represents a bold new step for us, an exciting time to share rare cask finished editions.”
It’s exciting that Australians will be among the first in the world to try some of these limited-edition whiskies from Bushmills. Direct-to-consumer services like TWC have risen to prominence in 2020, and represent a win-win for both brands and consumers. By cutting out the middleman and offering unique experiences, services like TWC are the future of luxury.
Founded by the husband and wife team of Bertie and Emily Ashbolt Cason, TWC has been delivering world-class, one-off whiskies direct to their members’ doorsteps each month, for the past six years. It’s a must-subscribe for anyone serious about fine liquor.
“Our vision is to bridge the gap between distillery and consumer, to give our Members a taste of something special that you just can’t get anywhere else, direct from the maker to the drinker,” Bertie Cason relates.
“The Causeway Collection 2006 Marsala Cask is a prime example of this and we’re thrilled to be working with Bushmills on this delicious history-making malt, made exclusively for our Members.”
