Bushmills is the oldest licenced whiskey distillery in the world, with a history dating back to 1608. But that doesn’t mean they’re stuck in their ways. Their latest initiative proves that age is no excuse for a lack of innovation, with the Irish brand offering a unique experience for Australians who demand only top-notch single malts.

Bushmills Irish Whiskey has partnered with Australia’s largest whisk(e)y subscription service, The Whisky Club (TWC), to reward Australian discerning drinkers with the exclusive release of the first spirit to fall under The Causeway Collection.

A curated collection of limited-edition single malts from The Old Bushmills Distillery – the oldest licensed distillery in the world – The Causeway Collection, named after the famous Giant’s Causeway UNESCO World Heritage Site situated near the old distillery, brings to life a series of rare and innovative cask finishes never seen or sipped before. Bushmills 2006 Marsala Cask is the first release from this collection, one made exclusively for members of TWC, and the only way to get a taste of the fine drop here in Australia.

A triple wood maturated, non-chill filtered fusion of fruits and spices weighing in at 47.2% ABV with no colour added, the Bushmills 2006 Marsala Cask is crafted for the most indulgent of drinking occasions. Notes of vanilla, spice, and dried fruit shine through, derived from the artful ageing practices – over 12 years in a combination of oloroso sherry and bourbon casks before finishing in marsala casks for an additional 18 months.