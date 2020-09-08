2020 may have changed many things, but two things remain certain: David Beckham is cool, and Tudor watches are cool.

Since 2017, Beckham’s been one of Tudor’s most high-profile brand ambassadors, alongside names such as Lady Gaga, the All Blacks and Jay Chou. Getting the legendary ex-football player and international style icon on board was a masterstroke for Tudor. The stylish, sporty Englishman is the perfect ambassador for their stylish, sporty, English-monikered timepieces – there’s arguably no better fit for the brand.

Both Tudor and Becks have been kicking goals this year. Tudor’s Black Bay Fifty-Eight ‘Navy’ was one of the most unexpected watch successes 2020’s seen thus far, and Beckham has been on a high with the inaugural playing year of his latest footballing venture, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami (or simply ‘Inter Miami’ if you’re not a Spanish soccer stickler).

In a touching gesture, Tudor gifted Beckham a one-of-one customised Tudor Pelagos earlier this year, which features a black bezel and dial, emblazoned with the Inter Miami crest. It’s a surprisingly stylish watch that perfectly celebrates Beckham’s new team. It quickly appears to have become his favourite watch, and he’s been spotted with the fancy timepiece on numerous occasions this year. He even showed off the watch in detail ahead of Inter Miami’s latest game yesterday on his Instagram story.

The Pelagos is often overshadowed by its perennially-popular Black Bay siblings, but it’s a lovely diver’s watch that ought to be on every watch collector’s radar. Easily distinguished from Black Bays or Rolex Submariners by its square-shaped hour markers, raked dial and date window, the handsome Pelagos is a 42mm, solid titanium beauty that’s one of the most capable traditional diver’s watches on the market today.

Beckham’s Pelagos stays true to the aesthetic of the watch, simply replacing the usual Rolex-esque inscriptions at 6 o’clock with the Inter Miami crest. A COSC-certified chronometer, waterproof to 500m, with a 70hr power reserve and capable in-house movement, the Pelagos is a serious watch for people who demand serious performance, like David Beckham.

Inter Miami, the twenty-fifth and newest team competing in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top tier of football in the United States, has had a somewhat rocky debut. Despite Beckham’s guidance (and money), a star-studded roster and impressive coaching staff, the new team has yet to find its footing. After their latest 0-0 draw against Nashville SC yesterday, Inter Miami remains on the bottom of the overall table this season.

With the 2020 MLS season ending on October 4th, it’s unlikely that Inter Miami will be able to turn things around in any major way – but it’s their first season, so you can hardly blame them for not being on top straight out the gate. Beckham’s not that fussed and it’s just good to see further investment in soccer in the United States.

