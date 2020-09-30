If America is in a COVID 19 prison, Australians are in a luxurious pandemic penitentiary. Free health care, few confirmed cases, life’s a (relative) breeze. There is one big downside, however; due to their privileged position, Australians are currently not allowed to travel overseas, lest they return with The Virus.

Any Australian seeking to fly overseas must apply for an exemption on essential humanitarian grounds or on “business” reasons, only a quarter of which have been granted since March 25, the ABC reported in August.

The upshot? Australians have spent the last three months watching perhaps the rarest, least crowded European summer ever fade into history, unable to lance themselves across the globe.

Once travel restrictions eased after the initial big shutdown, European tourists were seen drinking rosé in Croatia, hiking in Spain and posing awkwardly by the pool in Greece (to mention just a few places). Besides sparking a resurgence of the virus in many countries around Europe, it has also inspired significant jealousy among Australians.

Enter: the following video. Posted last Friday by Cavo Tagoo Mykonos (a luxury resort where prices start at $1,063 a night), the clip depicts sunset drinks at the revered Greek Island in FOMO inducing fashion, showing off the pool, shisha, sun loungers, views, and clientele.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cavo Tagoo Mykonos (@cavotagoomykonos) on Sep 24, 2020 at 1:54am PDT

The post inspired much wanderlust among followers. One tagged a friend and wrote: “If we aren’t able to book Vegas cause of everything going on we should look at going here.”

Cavo Tagoo Mykonos’ Instagram marketing machine has been in full swing this European summer, with numerous visual feasts depicting the hotel’s incredible food…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cavo Tagoo Mykonos (@cavotagoomykonos) on Sep 27, 2020 at 2:41am PDT

… private suites…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cavo Tagoo Mykonos (@cavotagoomykonos) on Sep 9, 2020 at 2:03am PDT

… and sun drenched days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cavo Tagoo Mykonos (@cavotagoomykonos) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:29am PDT

None of them, however, beat a video Cavo Tagoo Mykonos posted back in February, which features Stockholm Instagram user @idahelenius living her best life next to a bucket of fruit and an ice bucket, drinking in the sunset and eating grapes, inspiring such comments as, “can we escape the lockdown for here already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cavo Tagoo Mykonos (@cavotagoomykonos) on Feb 2, 2020 at 2:58am PST

With Australia’s international travel ban set to continue until January 2021 at the very least, and passenger caps causing chaos among returning passengers (forcing many to shell out huge dollars to get home), it looks like Australians will have to wait until July 2021 (or longer) to once again get their Old World Thrills.

