American Crossfit Coach Shows You How To Pack On Functional Muscle Like A Pro

One American Cross Fit coach just laid down the gauntlet for anyone seeking the ultimate ‘between season’ workout. It could make (or break) your spring body if you’re reading this down under, and likewise create (or desolate) your winter rig if you’re reading this across the pond.

Fist: context. Marcus Filly is the owner of (and head coach at) Revival Strength. He also has a degree in Molecular and Cell Biology (with an emphasis in Nutrition and Physiology) and has competed at the Cross Fit Games 6 times. To top it off, Mr. Filly also shares his outrageous workout routines on Instagram for his followers to see and learn from.

Of course, you should never attempt anything out of your comfort zone without consulting a medical professional, but if you live for fitness and are keen to find an epic ‘between season’ challenge, read on.

Mr. Filly last week posted a masterclass in functional bodybuilding, first demonstrating an Olympic lift routine, then a kettle-bell heavy ‘hamstring accessory’ workout.

“What is Functional Bodybuilding?”, Mr Filly captioned the post. “It is the blending of disciplines in fitness that complement one another to deliver a very purposeful dose. In today’s training case we are working on Posterior Chain speed strength and then accessory accumulation work.”

He then provides a breakdown of the workout for those brave (and fit) enough to emulate.

Part 1. Clean Complex every 90sec x 6 sets

Segment Power Clean

2 Hang Power Cleans

1 Jerk

Part 2. Posterior Chain Accessory

20 Steps Death March

20 Hamstring Curls w/ Band

20 Banded Hip Thrusters x 3-4 sets – rest as needed between exercises

Need more inspiration? Mr. Filly posted another routine just this morning which shows you a whole new way of getting your sweat on, and building functional muscle like a true professional (see below).

Your summer body (or a trip to the physio) awaits.

