American Crossfit Coach Shows You How To Pack On Functional Muscle Like A Pro

One American Cross Fit coach just laid down the gauntlet for anyone seeking the ultimate ‘between season’ workout. It could make (or break) your spring body if you’re reading this down under, and likewise create (or desolate) your winter rig if you’re reading this across the pond.
Fist: context. Marcus Filly is the owner of (and head coach at) Revival Strength. He also has a degree in Molecular and Cell Biology (with an emphasis in Nutrition and Physiology) and has competed at the Cross Fit Games 6 times. To top it off, Mr. Filly also shares his outrageous workout routines on Instagram for his followers to see and learn from.
Of course, you should never attempt anything out of your comfort zone without consulting a medical professional, but if you live for fitness and are keen to find an epic ‘between season’ challenge, read on.
Mr. Filly last week posted a masterclass in functional bodybuilding, first demonstrating an Olympic lift routine, then a kettle-bell heavy ‘hamstring accessory’ workout.
🏋️ OLY LIFT + HAMSTRING ACCESSORY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⛓ What is Functional Bodybuilding? It is the blending of disciplines in fitness that complement one another to deliver a very purposeful dose. In today's training case we are working on Posterior Chain speed strength and then accessory accumulation work. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📝 Training Sample Part 1. Clean Complex every 90sec x 6 sets Segment Power Clean 2 Hang Power Cleans 1 Jerk ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🍑 Part 2. – Posterior Chain Accessory 20 Steps Death March 20 Hamstring Curls w/ Band 20 Banded Hip Thrusters x 3-4 sets – rest as needed between exercises
“What is Functional Bodybuilding?”, Mr Filly captioned the post. “It is the blending of disciplines in fitness that complement one another to deliver a very purposeful dose. In today’s training case we are working on Posterior Chain speed strength and then accessory accumulation work.”
He then provides a breakdown of the workout for those brave (and fit) enough to emulate.
Part 1. Clean Complex every 90sec x 6 sets
- Segment Power Clean
- 2 Hang Power Cleans
- 1 Jerk
Part 2. Posterior Chain Accessory
- 20 Steps Death March
- 20 Hamstring Curls w/ Band
- 20 Banded Hip Thrusters x 3-4 sets – rest as needed between exercises
Need more inspiration? Mr. Filly posted another routine just this morning which shows you a whole new way of getting your sweat on, and building functional muscle like a true professional (see below).
✌️ INTERVALS TWO WAYS ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⏰ IGWT Intervals 5 Push Press TOUGH 7 Toes to Bar 9 C2B Assault Bike 500m @ 95% rest walk 2-3mins x 3 sets ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🧨 Gymnastics Intervals 1 Legless Rope Climb 4 Bar Muscle Ups 6 Burpee Pull-Ups 500m Assault Bike @ 95% rest walk 2-3mins x 3 sets ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎶 Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding (Eastern Odyssey Remix) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #functionalbodybuilding #physicaltraining #circuitworkout #wedontquit #buildingabetterme #bodyclassic #fitaddicted #pumpiron #gymming #unconventionaltraining #crossfitworkout #coronaworkout #elitefitness #backtraining #barmuscleup #sportstraining #bulkup #workoutprogram #strongcore #funworkout #circuitworkout #opengym #wodoftheday #justtrain #heavyweight #gymworkout #workoutwednesday #bodybuild #ig_fitness_freaks #coretraining
Your summer body (or a trip to the physio) awaits.