Justin Bieber Demonstrates The Correct Way To Experiment With Prints & Patterns

Justin Bieber’s been on a real love trip in 2020.

His latest album, February’s Changes – a return to form for the immensely talented Canadian singer-songwriter – was described by the Los Angeles Times as “a low-key set of gentle electro-R&B jams” all about his relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin. On top of his affection-soaked record, Bieber’s been spending most of this year loved up with Hailey, regularly posting to social media about his newfound spirituality and emotional satisfaction – as well as effusive praise of his wife.

Perhaps it’s this new, gentle take on life that’s inspired him to update his sartorial style. Hailey is a model, and perhaps her fashion nous has finally rubbed off on Bieber, who’s worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch on a great new wardrobe.

Bieber took to Instagram to show off one particularly tasty ensemble, which sees him pairing a daisy-print short sleeve shirt with a tight cotton tank top, high-waisted slacks and Clarks Wallabees crepe-soled shoes, with a steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch perched on his wrist.

It’s a very ‘Brooklyn bohemian’ look that’s bang-on trend, taking style cues from streetwear and workwear but infusing it with a summery, laid-back vibe that suits Bieber’s personality perfectly. The flower print shirt is undeniably the highlight, and a clear masterstroke from Welch.

The Wallabees are a particularly inspired choice, and a pair of shoes we thought we’d never see Bieber in. The old-fashion moccasin-style leather casual shoes have always been an acquired taste: they were first adopted by New York rappers in the 90s like the Wu-Tang Clan and have had somewhat of a resurgence in the 21st century, having been the focus of collaborations with an array of brands including Carhartt WIP, BAPE, Supreme and Kith.

Bieber’s continued the flowery vibe beyond his outfit choices, taking to Instagram again today to show off a new tattoo: an ornate single rose on the left-hand side of his neck, inked by famous Los Angeles tattoo artist and designer Doctor Woo.

It’s a great piece of art, but unless you’re a chart-topping superstar like Bieber, we’d suggest you just stick to floral-print shirts instead of getting any neck tattoos.

