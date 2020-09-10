Ferrari is already a byword for luxury and excess. Lovingly called ‘The Prancing Horse’ by tifosi, Ferrari is one of the most famous car companies in the world and producer of some of history’s most insane sports cars, such as the Enzo, Testarossa and 288 GTO.

Ferrari’s latest model, the V8-powered, 456kW-packing Roma, is no spring chicken. The refined grand tourer is the perfect combination of luxury, style and performance, and is one of the most classically perfect Ferraris ever made. It’s almost gentlemanly. Refined. A car to take from the track to the theatre.

But the Ferrari LaFerrari is not gentlemanly at all. It is, quite frankly, a monster. You have to be insane (and seriously bloody loaded) to drive a LaFerrari. Which is exactly what one Sydneysider – it appears – has elected to do.

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed car fan @jakemartin3895 spotted one of these rare $4.5 million beasts being loaded onto a truck in Melbourne yesterday, apparently destined for a new life in the Harbour City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melbourne Car Spotters (@melbournecarspotters) on Sep 9, 2020 at 3:15am PDT

A limited production hypercar, LaFerrari means ‘The Ferrari’ in Italian (so it’s really ‘Ferrari The Ferrari’), evoking that it’s meant to be the ‘definitive’ Ferrari. Manufactured from 2013 to 2016, only 499 units were produced (with only another 210 convertible ‘Aperta’ models made from 2016 to 2018), and each cost more than 1 million Euros new (1.6 million AUD). They have since significantly appreciated in value, and are quite the rare find, particularly in Australia.

Powered by a 6.3L V12 in conjunction with a hybrid drivetrain and kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) similar to what Formula One cars utilise, the LaFerrari makes a ludicrous 708kW and goes from 0-100km/h in around 2.6 seconds – no mean feat. It’s perhaps the closest thing to an F1 car a civilian can drive, its carbon fibre construction and F1-style centre brake light driving that comparison home.

Though the sale of the vehicle is yet to be confirmed, it’s either a particularly wild purchase (or purchase in the making), considering that as a left-hand drive vehicle, it’s not legal to drive on normal Australian roads (unless you have dealer plates, for example). But if you’ve got $4.5 million to spend on a car, you’re probably not thinking about practicality.

Fingers crossed the lucky new owner doesn’t wrap it around a tree, like the driver of this uninsured $2.4 million Ferrari F40 did earlier this year.

UPDATE: This car remains listed on Carsales. DMARGE is seeking confirmation. More to come.

Read Next