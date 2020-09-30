This article was produced in partnership with Gregory Jewellers

Think Japanese and you’ll think quality. The technologically advanced country is the home of some of the most revered brands in the world, noted for their reliability, design and value for money. Those very qualities and attributes can be applied to one of its greatest time-telling exports; Seiko, and there’s plenty more besides that have generated the watchmaker a cult-like following in Australia.

Indeed, Seiko is one of the most searched for watch brands in the country and has spawned a community of Seikonites, all able to spot specific models on the wrists of their peers from a distance.

Unashamedly and unequivocally Japanese in its approach to watchmaking, Seiko produces watches that you can truly rely upon to perform whenever you need them to, and won’t have you worrying if they’ll ever break.

Here’s why the brand is so well-loved Down Under.

It’s no secret that that typical Australian will spend a vast majority of their daily life outside, and a large chunk of that will be spent in the water. To this regard, Seiko is an obvious choice for a water-loving watch companion. The company is renowned for its dive watches, which have only improved ever since they were first introduced in 1965. Today, Seiko watch families such as the Prospex are perfect for any water-dwelling Australians, with a range of models – available from Gregory Jewellers – offering a range of features.

The Prospex Black Series Limited Edition, lovingly nicknamed “Sumo”, for example, rocks a rubber strap (perfect for getting wet) and puts legibility above all else: an orange minute hand makes reading the time in the dark much easier. Seiko has also made things easy for you, the wearer, when it comes to power. You can forget ever needing to remember to wind it up, as this Limited Edition Prospex runs on solar power and be store enough energy to keep it running for 6 months. Chronograph sub-dials display the amount of electrical power remaining alongside 60-minute and 1 / 5 second counters.

But if you’re not going to be diving to great depths and will instead simply jump in the water for the odd swim, the Prospex SPB143J will serve as the perfect all-rounder, being able to transition from everyday dress watch – thanks to its steel bracelet, fuss-free dial and 40.5mm case – to a commander of the sea with a water-resistance rating of 200-metres.

On the topic of fuss-free dials, it’s a trend you’ll notice across Seiko’s entire range of watches. The company does away with over-complicated dials, instead, letting the design of the watch – and naturally, the time – speak for itself. With regards to design, Seiko makes sure to stay on-trend, which is nowhere better exemplified than with the Prospex SPB103J; a gorgeous green dialled number. Green dials are one of the hottest things in horology right now, and Seiko’s entry offers everything you could need, without a five-figure price tag.

The cost of owning a Seiko watch is something that is sometimes tough to believe. Rarely are you going to need to spend over $2,000 at the most for a Seiko. When you take into account the exemplary build-quality of the watches, combined with in-house movements (something even higher tier watch brands can’t always lay claim to) and watches that look fantastic, you’ll struggle to wonder how Seiko manages to keep the price so low.

The affordable price point offered by Seiko means you could easily own a collection for different uses. We’ve already covered the Prospex for its nautical credentials, but what about something for more formal occasions? That’s where the Presage Automatic 39mm steps in. Simple yet elegant, minimalistic yet beautiful, the Presage is the very embodiment of Japanese culture. With its uncluttered dial – available in white or blue – and stainless steel bracelet, it’s the ideal timepiece to team with a suit or blazer and chino combination.

And what about the Australian who loves to travel? Arriving in a new destination and subsequently, a new time zone means the watch has to come off your wrist to have its time adjusted.

With watches such as the Seiko Astron, adjusting the time has never been easier: simply press a button and hands will automatically move to the new local time thanks to a GPS connection. Better still, the Astron is completely solar-powered, which, considering Australia is subject to plentiful sunlight, means you’ll never have to worry about changing a battery ever again.

An extensive range of Seiko watches can be found at Gregory Jewellers that include the models mentioned above, along with other equally interesting and captivating pieces.