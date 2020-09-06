This feature has been produced in partnership with St Hugo
Collecting fine wine, like collecting watches or art, is both a pleasure and an opportunity. Investing in something tangible and enjoyable like a fine bottle of Cabernet means you can have your wine and drink it too.
But the world of wine can seem quite impenetrable for a beginner, and even seasoned wine appreciators need to make sure they’re on top of their game. What’s the best way to store my wine? When should I drink a particular vintage? What should I be adding to my collection?
To take the guesswork out of creating the perfect wine cellar, Australian fine wine brand St Hugo has launched the St Hugo Cellaring Concierge, an innovative and highly personalised new service offering guidance and expert advice for wine appreciators looking to take the next step in their wine collection.
“If you’ve ever wondered which wines were made for cellaring, what happens to wine during the ageing process, or how you can set up a cellar at home, I can help with that,” says Tim Redman, St Hugo’s newly appointed Cellaring Concierge. Access to Redman’s expert guidance is a real point of difference for consumers, and demonstrates St Hugo’s innovative heritage – from the vineyard and beyond.
“Wine preferences are a very personal thing, so everyone’s ideal wine collection will be different. I hope to give people the confidence to select wines that they like and grow their collection with careful ageing,” Redman relates.
Access to the Cellaring Concierge will be granted to those who make a purchase from the St Hugo Fine and Rare Collection, the brand’s prestigious collection of back vintage wines. Following your first purchase, Redman will reach out to set up a private consultation to establish your wine preferences and answer any questions that you may have, followed by ongoing support via email as your wine collection begins to take shape.
Having a wine expert on call sounds pretty nifty, but it’s not just die-hard oenophiles that St Hugo is looking after. As part of the new service, St Hugo has launched a free Guide to Cellaring, covering frequently asked questions around cellaring and wine collecting, such as storage tips, a guide to decanting and ideas on how best to curate a personal collection.
For those who want the ultimate key to wine collecting success, St Hugo are also offering their new ‘Fine and Rare Experience’, the luxury back vintage wine tasting experience par excellence.
Available either at the Home of St Hugo in the beautiful Barossa Valley, or via video conference, the Fine and Rare Experience is offered exclusively to new and existing Wine Club members – a luxury service priced at AUD $3,000. Hosted by Chief Winemaker Peter Munro and Cellaring Concierge Tim Redman, guests will undertake a specialised wine tasting to determine their personal taste preferences when it comes to aged wines and styles, learning more about the ageing process, cellaring and St Hugo’s history in winemaking.
Based on this consultation, a personalised cellaring plan will be created to ensure a collection is developed to suit their preferred tastes. It’s the perfect bespoke option for someone who’s serious about crafting the perfect cellar. You don’t want to spend all that time, money and emotional energy curating a wine collection only to pop a bottle open in twelve year’s time and find yourself wanting more.
Not only does the Fine and Rare Experience give you the insight and skills needed to craft a winning wine collection, all guests have the opportunity to take home a case of the St Hugo Fine and Rare Collection back vintage wines, as well as a case of current vintage wines, with the option to cellar these at The Home of St Hugo. Following this, the Cellaring Concierge will provide quarterly reports on the conditions of the wine, advising ongoing cellaring potential and drinkability at each stage. If you’d rather take your vino back home, the Cellaring Concierge will be on-call with advice to ensure the wines age well in optimal conditions.
These initiatives from St Hugo represent spectacular opportunities for anyone interested in wine. It’s made the value proposition of a bottle of one of their delightful drops even stronger – it’s the perfect gift for the discerning dad this Father’s Day.