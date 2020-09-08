This $179 Apple Watch Alternative Is Too Good To Miss

Every man and his dog is tracking their fitness these days (dogs quite literally can) and we’ll admit that some fitness trackers and activity monitors are perhaps better known than some others. But with that notoriety also comes a high price tag, and if it’s just simple tracking of your runs and your sleep, this incredibly affordable Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch could be your new best friend.

The Metropolitan S ticks all the boxes of a fully-fledged smartwatch and fitness tracker: built-in heart rate monitor so you know when you can (and can’t) push yourself further; GPS tracking so you can leave your phone at home if you wish and still track your progress and it’s water-resistant to 30-metres so you even take it swimming.

Ok, so it might not have the ability to store songs, so if you do need to listen to music on your run, you will need your phone to hand, but who really leaves their phone at home anyway? It’s a smartwatch too, notifying you of incoming calls, texts and other app notifications but perhaps the best feature of this Timex watch is its two-week battery life. When you compare to that some other smartwatches that need to be charged every night, it makes this Metropolitan S a whole lot more attractive.

Plus, we think it’s pretty handsome, although we won’t ignore the fact it does look similar to a certain fruit-based smartwatch doing the rounds.

For $179, it’s all the smartwatch and fitness tracker you could ever need and you’d be a fool to miss out. Head to Huckberry now to buy yours.

