The Playbook For The Modern Man

This $198 Denim Shirt Is A Must-Have For Any Man’s Wardrobe

All stylish on the Western front.

We’ve talked about menswear essentials here at DMARGE until we’re quite literally blue in the face as the importance of having a solid capsule wardrobe isn’t something that should be taken lightly. You should always ensure you have a generous selection of t-shirts, shorts, chinos and sneakers and with those out the way, you can start thinking about layering options.

First port of call should be a denim shirt, such as this long-sleeve number from cooler than cool American designer Todd Snyder. Rocking a classic Western design complete with two chest pockets with pearl snap buttons, it’s the perfect piece for layering over a crisp white t-shirt for a casual weekend outfit or wearing on its own with a pair of tailored chinos for a smart-casual date outfit.

Hailing from Todd Snyder, you can rest assured it’s a piece of real quality, being made from 100 per cent Italian cotton and being put together in Portugal. Subtle design details such as sanding on the shoulders and three-button cuffs provide the finishing touches.

Head to Todd Snyder now and give your wardrobe a suitably stylish Spring update.

Buy The Todd Snyder Denim Western Shirt $198

Read Next

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

Comments are closed.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More
Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again