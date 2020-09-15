This $198 Denim Shirt Is A Must-Have For Any Man’s Wardrobe

We’ve talked about menswear essentials here at DMARGE until we’re quite literally blue in the face as the importance of having a solid capsule wardrobe isn’t something that should be taken lightly. You should always ensure you have a generous selection of t-shirts, shorts, chinos and sneakers and with those out the way, you can start thinking about layering options.

First port of call should be a denim shirt, such as this long-sleeve number from cooler than cool American designer Todd Snyder. Rocking a classic Western design complete with two chest pockets with pearl snap buttons, it’s the perfect piece for layering over a crisp white t-shirt for a casual weekend outfit or wearing on its own with a pair of tailored chinos for a smart-casual date outfit.

Hailing from Todd Snyder, you can rest assured it’s a piece of real quality, being made from 100 per cent Italian cotton and being put together in Portugal. Subtle design details such as sanding on the shoulders and three-button cuffs provide the finishing touches.

Head to Todd Snyder now and give your wardrobe a suitably stylish Spring update.

Buy The Todd Snyder Denim Western Shirt $198

Read Next