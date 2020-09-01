These Innovative $15 UNIQLO Face Masks Could Be The Most Affordable Protection This Year

With These Unprecedented Times showing no real sign of slowing down anytime soon – at least, not before Christmas – keeping yourself protected is still just as paramount as it was when ‘the situation’ first hit. One of the best forms of defence is to invest in a facemask, to protect not only yourself but those around you.

We’ve seen a whole range of cool face masks spring up from various retailers that certainly take the edge of donning the conventional blue hospital-esque version. However, a lot of these styles of face mask can be on the more expensive end of the budget scale, but Japanese clothing retailer UNIQLO may have just come out with the most affordable form of defence for Americans this year.

The retailer is no stranger to offering up all the essentials you could ever need for low prices, but this three-pack of AIRism face masks is one of the most tantalising prospects we’ve seen in some time.

Coming in white or black, UNIQLO’s AIRism face mask integrates a high-performance filter for ultimate protection against particles, as well as keeping you dry from any light water splashes. They’re washable too, and since you get three in one pack, you can always keep them on rotation after each use. Handy.

Available in a range of sizes to suit various faces, the AIRism face mask rocks a 3-tier build. The first layer sports the AIRism fabric – used in other UNIQLO products – which helps to wick sweat away from your face. The second layer houses the washable built-in filter, while the third also benefits from the AIRism mesh to block UV rays.

With a face-conforming fit and a low price of just $15 for all three, there’s never been a better time to invest in some pandemic protection.

Buy The UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask (3 Pack) US$15

