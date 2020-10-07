These $135 Weather Resistant Sneakers Are The Ultimate Winter Companion

With Fall and Winter right around the corner, it’s time to get your wardrobe ready for the season. Whilst we might not be getting out and about as much as we normally would thanks to a global pandemic, it’s important to look your best and be prepared for when you do inevitably leave your humble abode. Allbirds’ latest release, the Wool Runner-up Mizzles, might be the ideal candidate to help you transition away from your ‘WFH’ tracksuit and back into the great wide world.

As with all other Allbirds shoes, the Mizzles are made from Merino Wool. The difference between these and other Allbirds sneakers however, is that the wool is thicker to keep you warmer on a winters day and they’re coated with a bio-based water repellant to keep you dry. This combination, along with the mid-height cut will ensure your feet are cosy and dry, no matter the weather.

All in all, the Mizzles are one part stylish, one part comfortable, one part capable. It’s an added bonus that they have minimal impact on the environment and priced at $135 they’re rather affordable too.

Buy The Allbirds Wool Runner-up Mizzle $135

Read next: