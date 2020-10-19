Emirates Onboard Lounge Photo Exposes Grim ‘Pointy End’ Pandemic Reality

Will First Class’ champagne showers ever be the same again? Emirates’ latest announcement suggests we’re getting there, but there will be a tighter hold on the nozzle.

Emirates is unlocking its premium perks again, some of which were temporarily unavailable due to the pandemic. This means the A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa are back in action, with additional health and safety measures alongside them.

“The A380 Onboard Lounge, which serves First and Business Class customers, will transform into a take-away bar with limited seating capacity and social distancing protocols in place,” Emirates said yesterday in a press release.

“The bar continues to serve wines, spirits, soft drinks and pre-packaged lounge bites for customers to take and enjoy in the comfort of their own seats. Customers can also make their orders from their seats if they prefer. The social areas in Business Class on select Boeing 777 aircraft and in First Class also re-opened with pre-packed snacks for customers to grab and go.”

The announcement was heralded on Instagram alongside the following photo, in which a flight attendant can be seen in a hygiene suit and mask, waiting for the drink orders to come flooding in.

“Our iconic @Airbus A380 Onboard Lounge is open again with a slightly redesigned service for your health and safety,” the photo was captioned. “Stretch your legs, order your drink and enjoy it in the comfort of your own seat.”

Whilst it is good news for premium passengers these perks are once again percolating, the photo also demonstrates a harsh truth airlines will have to come to terms with in this Covid era – the ambiance of the pointy end may never be the same again.

Though the lack of safety features like masks, were it to occur, might leave passengers even more unnerved, the ‘Venetian plague doctor’ vibes we’re getting from this photo has DMARGE pondering: will premium classes – across all airlines – with their reputations for stroking passengers’ egos and making them feel special, be trailblazers in removing hygiene protocols (once safe to do so), or laggards (in a marketing bid to show customers how seriously they take their safety)?

In any case, First Class customers can now, once again, have a shower at 40,000 feet, with luxury spa products provided in individual amenity bags to each customer.

Emirates has also announced that, from November the 1st, its onboard dining experience will return to its signature service while observing strict hygiene protocols.

Emirates will soon launch a welcome drink in premium classes called Vitality Boost in First and Business Class, too. This will be a refreshing blend of apple, ginger and hibiscus, designed to give customers a health kick.

