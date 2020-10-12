These $58 Sneakers Are The Perfect Blend Of Affordable & Stylish

There has never been such a vast array of sneakers available and with so much on offer, it can take a while to find the perfect pair. If you’re the type of chap who loves to look great, but doesn’t want to break the bank on a pair of quality sneakers, look no further than Everlane’s latest creation, the Forever sneaker.

They have a truly timeless design that reminds us somewhat of a traditional ‘plimsoll’ that has been popular ever since the 1830’s. It features a natural white rubber sole, a canvas upper with metal eyelets for the laces. They’re designed to be comfortable, lightweight and simple, meaning they’ll pair well with anything already in your wardrobe, including jeans, chinos and any type of shorts. You can even machine wash them if they get dirty and they’re 100% recyclable once they’ve lived out their life.

Priced at $58 and available in black, navy, teak, olive and white you really can’t go wrong with this versatile, eco-friendly wardrobe essential.

