HUGO BOSS Are Making Dressing For Spring A Breeze

Spring has finally sprung in the Land Down Under, and the warmer weather feels like a real gift, especially when this year has been so rough for so many of us.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses (pun definitely intended): the arrival of spring also means our calendars are quickly filling up with social engagements. And while The Bat Kiss means they won’t be held in quite the same way as they were this time last year, the need for a varied, stylish outfit for all of spring’s various soirees is crucial.

Indeed, it’s arguably even more crucial than ever, as there’s no way you’ll be able to blend into the crowd. Besides, there’s never been a better time to make a sartorial splash – and the best way to do that is with HUGO BOSS.

HUGO BOSS is one of the world’s most esteemed fashion houses. At a time when many luxury fashion brands have jumped head-first into kitsch and eschewed practical menswear, HUGO BOSS remain timelessly stylish yet subtly innovative.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, they released their first entirely vegan suit, and now just in time for spring, they’ve revealed an effortlessly cool collection of spring essentials that are sure to make you the sharpest guy at any get-together you may find yourself attending.

From crisp cotton tailored pieces and lightweight shirts to dapper suits and bold accessories, HUGO BOSS have you covered no matter where you find yourself this spring. Their clothing is practical as well as stylish, too: luxury doesn’t have to mean fussy. Easy-iron materials, flattering cuts – even packable jackets for if you’re on the move – HUGO BOSS make snappy spring dressing a cinch.

RELATED: How To Wear A Suit – A Modern Man’s Guide

One of HUGO BOSS’ most refreshing offerings is their curation of trans-seasonal collections and looks. Australians often get the short end of the stick when it comes to the world of fashion: not only because our seasons are out of sync with Europe and North America, but because our temperate climate means many brand’s winter looks are just impractical here. Frankly, it’s refreshing that HUGO BOSS looks beyond the traditional ‘season’ model – it just makes more sense for the modern, Australian man.

Check out their latest arrivals online.

Read Next