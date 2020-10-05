Much has been said about Justin Bieber’s hairstyles over the years.

His signature haircut from his early Baby days – a much-ridiculed swooping bangs style – was quickly abandoned once his career started really taking off. In the subsequent years, he’s rocked everything from footballer-tier peaked quiffs, bleached-blond mini-dreadlocks, an ‘I want to speak to the manager’ inverted bob and even a man bun for a brief spell.

In recent years his hair has been much more sedate. Indeed, he’s more likely to cover it up with a beanie or baseball cap these days – like in this workwear-inspired ensemble he was spotted in last month. However, it seems as if 2020’s seeing Bieber return to a more ‘adolescent’ look, somewhat reviving his style from the early days of his career.

But at least adult Biebs has the sartorial know-how (and deep enough wallet) to distract from his ongoing bad hair day. Out on a “date night” with his glamorous wife Hailey, the 26-year-old singer/songwriter paired a Balenciaga calfskin leather jacket with a pair of rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Net’ sneakers worth around $4,000.

Date night

The untucked shirt and baggy trousers make the ‘middle school’ label seem even more appropriate – but honestly, the outfit works. Hell, he almost makes the haircut work too: the frizzy bangs and ear-framing tufts looking very retro, but not unbecoming.

2020 might be a grim year for many people but it’s been pretty good for Justin. Not only did his February album Changes go gangbusters, but the other collaborations he’s penned – including singles with Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper; an appearance on Jaden Smith’s latest mixtape; and a starring role in the music video for DJ Khaled and Drake’s collaborative single – have all been incredibly successful.

Maybe he’ll really commit to the throwback mood and release a Christmas album this year too…

