Justin Bieber Rescues ‘Middle School’ Haircut With Exceptional Jacket

School’s out forever.

Much has been said about Justin Bieber’s hairstyles over the years.

His signature haircut from his early Baby days – a much-ridiculed swooping bangs style – was quickly abandoned once his career started really taking off. In the subsequent years, he’s rocked everything from footballer-tier peaked quiffs, bleached-blond mini-dreadlocks, an ‘I want to speak to the manager’ inverted bob and even a man bun for a brief spell.

In recent years his hair has been much more sedate. Indeed, he’s more likely to cover it up with a beanie or baseball cap these days – like in this workwear-inspired ensemble he was spotted in last month. However, it seems as if 2020’s seeing Bieber return to a more ‘adolescent’ look, somewhat reviving his style from the early days of his career.

But at least adult Biebs has the sartorial know-how (and deep enough wallet) to distract from his ongoing bad hair day. Out on a “date night” with his glamorous wife Hailey, the 26-year-old singer/songwriter paired a Balenciaga calfskin leather jacket with a pair of rare Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Net’ sneakers worth around $4,000.

 

Date night

The untucked shirt and baggy trousers make the ‘middle school’ label seem even more appropriate – but honestly, the outfit works. Hell, he almost makes the haircut work too: the frizzy bangs and ear-framing tufts looking very retro, but not unbecoming.

2020 might be a grim year for many people but it’s been pretty good for Justin. Not only did his February album Changes go gangbusters, but the other collaborations he’s penned – including singles with Ariana Grande and Chance the Rapper; an appearance on Jaden Smith’s latest mixtape; and a starring role in the music video for DJ Khaled and Drake’s collaborative single – have all been incredibly successful.

Maybe he’ll really commit to the throwback mood and release a Christmas album this year too…

