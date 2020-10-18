The Kardashians are the closest thing America has to a royal family. The entertainment, fashion, music and business empire that surrounds the large extended family – and their equally famous partners – has a gravitational pull that’s enthralling to even people who don’t give a toss about celebrity culture.

Many of the family’s members are known for their extravagant taste, especially in cars: take Kylie Jenner’s ‘garish’ Rolls-Royce, Travis Scott’s ’90s pimp’ G-Wagen, Kanye West’s Lamborghini Urus or Kim Kardashian’s multiple Range Rovers, the ultra-rich clan have an enormous fleet of cars.

But unlike her relatives, Kendall Jenner has a more restrained taste in automobiles. Arguably the most grounded of the family, the 24-year-old model and socialite prefers retro American style to European luxury. While she does own a few modern, stereotypical celebrity whips – like a Ferrari 488 Spider – her prize possessions are her older vehicles, like her 1957 Corvette C1, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, 1965 Ford Mustang and 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz (all of which are convertibles).

These aren’t just show ponies, either: she loves taking these old beauties out for a spin, and was spotted cruising around Malibu in her ‘Caddy’ earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Oct 8, 2020 at 10:05pm PDT

Advertisement

The fourth generation of Cadillac’s range-topping Eldorado model line is arguably the prettiest Cadillac ever made: its wide stance, chrome highlights and huge tailfins make it the perfect expression of American retro cool. Only produced between 1959 and 1960 (the 1960 model is easily recognised by its ‘dual bullet’ tail lights), the Biarritz is incredibly rare, with only 1320 ever made. Jenner’s is in immaculate condition, too – its purple paint job truly fit for royalty. It’s refreshing to see at least one Kardashian has good taste in cars.

Suffice to say, though Jenner may not have a certain type when it comes to dating, her taste in automobiles is consistently impeccable.

RELATED: Sydney Sweeney’s Stunning Retro 4×4 Bucks ‘Clichéd’ Celebrity Car Trend

Jenner recently joined fellow A-listers Naomi Campbell, Playboi Carti, Skepta and J Balvin – as well as her sister Kylie, her partner Travis Scott and half-sister Kim – for the elaborate debut of Matthew M. William’s first campaign for Givenchy as creative director. Williams is also known as the founder of cult label 1017 ALYX 9SM and for his collaborations with brands such as Nike, Moncler and Dior.

Read Next