Lewis Hamilton Celebrates Record-Breaking Achievements With Bold New Look

What to say about Lewis Hamilton. The British Formula 1 star regularly appears among the DMARGE pages for his consistently on-trend looks – such as this ‘matchy matchy’ summer ensemble – his endless collection of envy-inducing IWC timepieces and last but not least, his hairstyles.

Lewis channels almost as much time into his fashion choices as he does his on-track antics and, following his record-breaking 92nd Grand Prix win at the Portuguese Grand Prix – and by a huge 25-second margin over second-place teammate Valtteri Bottas – the Mercedes-Benz megastar has celebrated with a bold new look.

View this post on Instagram Just one of them days🦹🏾‍♂️ #grateful A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 28, 2020 at 12:34pm PDT

Posting a photo to his Instagram page on October 28th alongside the caption, “Just one of them days #grateful”, Lewis revealed he’s ditched the corn-fro ponytail he’s been rocking for some time now, and let his hair fall freely into more of a shaggy afro/loose perm.

It’s a bold look for sure, but one that further cements the fastest man on earth as a go-to role model for style inspiration.

The post has not only attracted several thousand likes from fans but comments from some of his celebrity chums too.

All Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo had to say was “Cousin!” followed by a couple of laughing emoji, EDM DJ Steve Aoki the pair can be “twins now” and close friend and supermodel Naomi Campbell commented, “What a mane lil bro.”

To be honest, a mane is probably the best way to describe it.

Lewis’ hair has often attracted its own headlines and has been known to change more often than his grid position. It has been previously suggested that the British racer has undergone a hair transplant to battle what was a receding hairline – a condition he blamed on the use of hotel soap – although he insists it has simply grown thicker naturally with the use of dedicated products (although, DMARGE has previously spoken to the professionals who doubt Lewis’ claims).

What’s apparent from this latest Instagram post is that the receding hairline has certainly been banished.

Whether Lewis keeps the new look for the next race on the season calendar, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola from the 31st October to 1st November remains to be seen (we highly doubt he’ll be able to fit his helmet on).

What is clear, however, is that Hamilton is well on his way to joining Michael Schumacher as one of the most successful F1 drivers of all time. He’s currently 77 points ahead of teammate Bottas in the driver standings, and with the unrelenting form he appears to be in yet again this season, we can’t see any reason why he won’t win his seventh championship this year.

Hair’s to you, Lewis.

