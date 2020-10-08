Lewis Hamilton’s ‘Super Star’ Outfit Proves No-One Is Immune To Summer’s Most Viral Fashion Trend

If you’re into fashion, it’s both a boon and a curse living in the Southern Hemisphere.

While it does mean we’re always six months out of sync when it comes to fashion, it also gives us plenty of time to analyse what works and what doesn’t. So take note, Aussies: Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton demonstrates what’s sure to be the most viral menswear trend once warm weather rolls in Down Under.

The 35-year-old British racer, activist and style icon stepped out in a black-and-white star print shirt and shorts combo earlier this week, following in the footsteps of Kevin Hart, Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott Disick, LeBron James and many others. It’s clearly a look he’s fond of – he wore a similar but much more flashy outfit in Italy last month ahead of the Tuscan Grand Prix (which he took first place in, a convincing 4.88 seconds in front of second place, his Mercedes-AMG teammate Valterri Bottas).

View this post on Instagram Vibe check ✔️ positive vibes only 👊🏾 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:03pm PDT

Yes, it seems the summery printed shirt and shorts combination is the style movement of the moment, and it’s not hard to see why: when pulled off with poise, like Hamilton does here, it’s a ‘best of both worlds’ kind of vibe. It’s casual and relaxed, but also shows that you’ve thought about your outfit. In short, it sends all the right messages. (Get it? In short?)

Lewis’ love of ‘matchy-matchy’ isn’t restricted to summer fits, either. Just a few hours ago, he also shared this full Christian Dior white double denim ensemble, topped with a fluorescent beanie à la David Beckham.

View this post on Instagram BIG MOOD 🕺 A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 8, 2020 at 7:22am PDT

Apart from looking consistently crisp, Hamilton’s had a typically stellar F1 season this year. Sitting comfortably on top of the standings with seven more races left in the 2020 F1 schedule, next up for Hamilton is the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s famous Nürburgring, which he’ll be racing in later today. Seeing as Hamilton’s won six out of the last ten races, chances are we’ll see another Hamilton gold in a few hours.

