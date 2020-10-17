The travel industry has been forced into some tricky trikonasanas in 2020. Human ingenuity, however, has flourished too.

One California man’s video of a passenger rocking a Hazmat ‘moon suit’ to the airport yesterday demonstrated this perfectly.

Going ‘viral,’ the video was reposted by Instagram account @kookoftheday, summing up a nerve-wracking year in 13 seconds.

The high watermark of bizarre innovation for 2020? You decide.

Advertisement

Wielding a brown paper bag, a mask and his plane ticket, the passenger can also be seen rocking a Hazmat suit.

Conor Wynne-Parry, the original poster of the video, told DMARGE, “I was flying from Missoula to Denver and I thought it was hilarious. I definitely saw some other interesting outfits but this one stood out the most.”

“His clothes definitely won’t be getting Covid, he’s missing gloves though.”

Beyond providing a laugh in these serious times, this ‘moon suit’ may not be as silly as it seems (it’s also not the first time a passenger has been spotted in a Hazmat suit this year).

RELATED: Australian Man’s ‘Mortifying’ Business Class Experience Raises Passenger Cap Questions

While airline safety measures reportedly give you a 1/4300 (i.e. exceedingly little) chance of getting Covid-19 on a full 2-hour flight, and while sweating inside a Hazmat suit is uncomfortable at best (claustrophobic at worst), there could be some logic to this passenger’s actions.

Why? It’s not just Naomie Campell that takes aviation hygiene seriously these days. Qatar Airways, in fact, has introduced hazmat suits for flight attendants, which are similar to this man’s get up.

Of course, much of the reason for Qatar Airways’ introduction of the hazmat suits was reassurance (to provide passengers with the sense the highest precautions are being taken).

But also, as Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said of the change, there is a physical element to it too – however minimal.

“At Qatar Airways, we have introduced these additional safety measures onboard our flights to ensure the continued health and wellbeing of our passengers and cabin crew, and to limit the spread of coronavirus.”

Who’s laughing now?

Read Next