The Playbook For The Modern Man

These $78 High-Quality Sweatshorts Will Take You To New Heights Of Comfort

Comfort without compromise.

As the global pandemic has forced us to stay inside more than ever, there has been a profound switch in the clothing we wear. Less and less are we focusing on looking our best, instead, we’re prioritising comfort above all else, which really makes a lot of sense. No doubt you’ve already spent a fair amount of time in your manky old tracksuit and it’s time to upgrade both your comfort and style with Outerknown’s Sur Sweatshorts.

Made from a special French Terry that uses a blend of hemp and cotton, the Sur sweatshorts are super soft, breathable and comfortable. To make things even better, they feature a elasticated drawstring waist for the perfect fit and a zip pocket to keep you wallet and keys safe when you’re on the move. If you do find yourself leaving the house with them on, they pair well with a t-shirt, sweatshirt or almost any other jacket combination.

Priced at $78, they’re a high quality essential that every man needs to maximise the quality of his quarantine life.

Buy The Outerknown Sur Sweatshorts $78

Read Next:

Never miss a deal ever again.

Each Sunday we will deliver the best deals of the week to your inbox.

TheD'Marge Dealsteam writes about stuff we think is cool. Occasionally we get a share of the revenue from your purchase and that revenue goes toward paying our talented writers.

Comments are closed.

NEW ON D'MARGE

Show More
Close

The playbook for the modern man

Get the very best of men's style, health, travel & culture delivered to your inbox.

Dont show me this again