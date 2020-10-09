These $78 High-Quality Sweatshorts Will Take You To New Heights Of Comfort

As the global pandemic has forced us to stay inside more than ever, there has been a profound switch in the clothing we wear. Less and less are we focusing on looking our best, instead, we’re prioritising comfort above all else, which really makes a lot of sense. No doubt you’ve already spent a fair amount of time in your manky old tracksuit and it’s time to upgrade both your comfort and style with Outerknown’s Sur Sweatshorts.

Made from a special French Terry that uses a blend of hemp and cotton, the Sur sweatshorts are super soft, breathable and comfortable. To make things even better, they feature a elasticated drawstring waist for the perfect fit and a zip pocket to keep you wallet and keys safe when you’re on the move. If you do find yourself leaving the house with them on, they pair well with a t-shirt, sweatshirt or almost any other jacket combination.

Priced at $78, they’re a high quality essential that every man needs to maximise the quality of his quarantine life.

Buy The Outerknown Sur Sweatshorts $78

Read Next: