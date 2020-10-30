‘Ravishing’ Retro Photos Show How Drastically Formula One’s Culture Has Changed

Formula One is one of the world’s most popular spectator sports. Despite the upheaval that The Bat Kiss has wreaked upon the world, the 2020 F1 season has soldiered on, and proven to be one of the most exciting in recent memory – with Lewis Hamilton surpassing Michael Schumacher’s previously insurmountable all-time wins record, Pierre Gasly securing his first P1, and Daniel Ricciardo clinching his first podium since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix.

Another notable feature of this year’s F1 season has been its solemnity. Lead by Hamilton, drivers and teams have publically thrown their support behind the Black Lives Matter movement, with the racer’s camaraderie extending far beyond simple friendship – although the chumminess between drivers is also something that’s been notable about this season (notwithstanding Lando Norris’ recent jabs at Lance Stroll and Hamilton this week).

While it’s refreshing to see a sport where the athletes know when to keep things low key, it does leave some die-hard F1 fans longing for a return to the more flamboyant nature of years gone by.

F1 used to be known for the larger-than-life characters (and antics) of its drivers. The womanising, rule-flouting James Hunt; the hate-filled rivalry between the hot-blooded Aryton Senna and the master tactician Alain Prost; the stratospheric egos of team owners like Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone…

The comparatively straight-laced modern grid pales in comparison to the ‘I don’t give a fuck’ attitude that has defined F1’s history. Just take a look at this photo of Keke Rosberg and Emerson Fittipaldi chatting off the track in the 80s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classic F1 (@classic.f1.images) on Aug 24, 2020 at 4:34pm PDT

Take it all in: Rosberg’s positively pornographic moustache, the incredible retro sunglasses both are wearing, Fittipaldi’s tight polo into even tighter jeans… Never mind the fact that Rosberg’s parading around with his shirt off.

Modern F1 drivers wouldn’t dream of being so casual, despite being in better shape than any F1 driver from the 20th century and perhaps more entitled to flex their gains. Hell, Rosberg’s clutching a pack of Marlboros – could you imagine Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel having a smoke? The closest modern F1 drivers come to having a vice is Kimi Räikkönen’s appreciation of the occasional vodka, or Lewis Hamilton’s love of flashy clothes.

Another driver who loved getting his kit off (in more ways that one) was the legendary James Hunt. Here he is, in his element, at the 1975 US Grand Prix:

This weekend will see round 13 of the 2020 Formula One World Championship, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy’s famous Imola circuit. With only 17 rounds in the F1 schedule this year, drivers are running out of time to improve their lot in the rankings: a top three of Lewis Hamilton, Valterri Bottas and Max Verstappen looks more and more like a certainty, with the fight in the middle of the pack far less certain. Sole Australian competitor Daniel Ricciardo is currently fourth in the standings but faces fierce competition from Monaco’s Charles Leclerc, Mexico’s Sergio Perez and Britain’s Lando Norris if he wants to stay there.

