This $308 Dive Watch Is Affordable, Capable & Good Looking

It seems that the humble dive watch has truly solidified its place as the top dog in the watch world with more people purchasing and brands focusing their lines on them than ever before. The likes of Rolex, Tudor, Panerai, Omega and Glashütte Original as well as several other heavy hitters released new dive watches this year, even amongst a global pandemic. It seems that this love for the dive watch stems from their breadth of capabilities, whether you want to swim with it, wear it to the office or cruise down the road to get a coffee the dive watch can do it all. If you’re interested in dipping a toe into the world of divers, Rotate North’s Tempest might be the perfect place to start.

Featuring a rotating bezel, 300m water resistance and LumiNova on the dial, it really has the makings of any great dive watch. This is all packaged into a stainless steel case and is held onto your wrist with an obligatory rubber strap. The design is nothing groundbreaking nor revolutionary, but it is simple and unique, which is refreshing, in a world awash with ‘homage’ pieces and blatant rip offs. It’s powered by a 5-jewel quartz movement which you’ll be able to ‘set and forget’ as the ultra long life battery is expected to keep the Tempest powered for an astonishing 10 years.

Priced at $308, it has everything you’d expect from your first dive watch and much, much more. Take the plunge, you won’t regret it.

Buy Rotate North Tempest Dive Watch $308

