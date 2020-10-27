Brutal Video Reveals Extreme Level Of Commitment Demanded At The Rock’s Gym

American-Canadian actor, producer, businessman and retired professional wrestler The Rock just took gym motivation to a whole new level.

Taking to Instagram this morning (late yesterday evening for Americans), The Rock showed followers an injury sustained by working out like a man possessed.

“We ain’t reciting nursery rhymes. It’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense,” The Rock captioned the video.

“We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks.”

“Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches.”

“Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house.”

“And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce.”

“Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

The rant inspired others, with one user writing, “I’m literally putting that quote at the studio door.”

In a world where many can be seen snapchatting between sets, The Rock’s advice is more relevant than ever.

It also fits in with the training philosophy of David Goggins who, speaking to Joe Rogan last year, dropped various ‘tough love’ insights many can learn from too.

“The greater the suffering the greater the peace,” Goggins told Rogan.

“A lot of men like to put the headphones and listen to music… but what if that shit comes off?

“What’s that flame inside of you that keeps you going? Let that keep you going. Not this.”

Goggins also wrote on Instagram, “If you want to measure yourself against someone, make sure it is a person who is waking up early and going to bed late… We fill our heads full of bullshit on what hard work looks like… [but] the truth of the matter is that hard work does not look pretty, the effort behind it is sometimes mind-numbing.”

Of course, Goggins acknowledges this technique of embracing the pain may not be for everyone (“like I say all the time – my message is not for everybody”), but he maintains that “until you can get to the raw truth about how hard you are really working, you will always be asking yourself, ‘Why haven’t I accomplished this yet or succeeded at that yet?’”

“Sometimes you need to just look at yourself when you are trying your hardest but still not succeeding and simply suck it… up and say I still haven’t done enough. So when is it enough? Only you have the answer to that. What is ‘it’ worth to you?”

We’ll lift to that.

