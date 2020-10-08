This $119 Duffel Bag Is The Perfect Gym Companion

Believe it or not, duffel bags have been around since the 17th century in various different forms. This extremely long lifespan is a testament to the design’s seemingly boundlessness usability and capability. Pair that with a simple, iconic and timeless design and you find yourself with a design icon, an essential in any stylish (or not so stylish) man’s life. If you feel like it may be time to invest or upgrade in a high-quality duffel, look no further than Topo Designs’ 26L Classic Duffel.

Made from a hard wearing 1680D ballistic nylon and rugged seatbelt webbing straps, it would be an understatement to say that this bag is merely tough, meaning you’ll get a lot of good use and abuse out of it. It also features a selection of internal zipper pockets to arrange your kit and a detachable shoulder strap for heavier loads. Whether you see yourself using it as a gym bag, work bag or for shorter day trips, the 26L capacity will eat up everything you want to take and you’ll look great cruising around with it, especially in this all black guise.

Priced at $119, it’s very reasonably priced for such a versatile piece that will last you a lifetime. Not a fan of the black? You can also score it in navy.

