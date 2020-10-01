Italy has had a busy year. From stunning Florence photos to 17th-century wine windows to $1,000 tourist fines in Sardinia, the Mediterranean heel has really been kicking.

However, those cultural shunts all pale in comparison to the following Italian Riviera photo which – besides giving you a severe case of FOMO – proves why everyone should visit Tuscany once.

Posted by Hotel Pellicano, one of the most coveted stretches of Tuscany (and a classy celebrity favourite), the image shows a sun-drenched terrace of loungers, umbrellas and San Pelligrino mineral water.

Though this scene wouldn’t look out of place in Sydney’s Eastern suburbs, it has a certain joie de vivre Australia so far can only mimic (Coogee currently gives it a good run for its money, but while Wylie’s Baths has the Orlebar Brown swimwear and Vespas it lacks Hotel Pellicano’s signature sprezzadura).

The caption simply reads: “What summer should look like” – a narrow-minded cliché we can’t help but agree with.

It’s not the first time Hotel Pellicano’s glory has been plastered over Instagram. Just as European summer was beginning to heat up earlier this year (and as ‘hard’ lockdowns came into effect around the globe), cool curator Type 7 shared a tribute to the place.

“Summer Sunday memories.”

Located in Tuscany’s Maremma region, Hotel Pellicano was a source of inspiration for the late Slim Aarons, whose images of the rich at play remain the benchmark of Cultured Luxury.

Hotel Pellicano began in 1965, when two lovers, a charismatic American socialite and dashing British aviator, created a romantic hideaway in a secret cove, and if 2020 bookings are anything to go by, the tale is set to continue.

Intrigued? Glamorous friends, delicious azure seas, rolling hills and moonlight parties await. Just not this year (if you’re an Australian, anyway).

