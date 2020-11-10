2020 has been tough. From plagues and pestilence to floods and fires, citizens across the world have endured unprecedented health and economic crises, and travellers have – largely – been sitting on their thumbs. The upshot? Reports suggest the tourism industry has lost some $195 billion in revenue this year, thanks to the pandemic.

Despite some hopeful noise on the stock market front, the real economy is set to take years to recover – and the re-opening of countries and new hygiene requirements of travel are slated to make jet setting more expensive.

There is a beacon of light though: you no longer have to be earning six figures to have an AMEX. In fact, American Express’ Velocity Escape Card, which has recently been reinstated by the company, could be the perfect ‘minimalist’ credit card moving forward, available to those who earn $40,000 a year or more.

Sign up for an American Express Velocity Escape Card and you’ll be able to escape to make your dreams a reality (border restrictions pending) with no annual fee and a host of benefits.

Key perks of the American Express Velocity Escape Card include:

$0 p.a annual fee.

An interest free period of up to 55 days.

Earn up to 0.75 Velocity Points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, and 1.75 Velocity Points per $1 spent on purchases with Virgin Australia.

Shop with confidence thanks to Refund and Purchase Protection when you make an eligible purchase with your American Express Velocity Escape Card.

Increase your ability to earn Velocity Points with up to four Additional Cards to give to family members or friends, at no extra fee.

You’ll also earn 1.75 Velocity Points per $1 spent on eligible Virgin products and services, as well as earn 0.75 Velocity Points per $1 spent on all other purchases excluding government bodies in Australia.

Additionally, you’ll earn 0.5 Velocity Points per $1 spent on government bodies in Australia, and enjoy uncapped points earning potential with no limit on how many Velocity Points you can earn.

That upgrade might be closer than you think.

Further benefits include purchase protection, refund protection, fraud protection, emergency card replacement and compatibility with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Good Pay, helping you check out faster.

Keen? Apply now and start enjoying the benefits.

Apply Now