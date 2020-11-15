Luxurious Maldives Bungalows Now Cheaper To Rent Than A Flat In Bondi

Even with Sydney rental prices falling, it’s still cheaper to stay in an Overwater Bungalow in the Maldives than in comparative properties in Manly or Bondi.

Driving this home with all the subtlety of a late-night thirst trap is the tantalising offer Anantara Veli Maldives Resort recently announced.

For US $30,000 (AU $41,214) you and a partner can spend a full 365 days in one of the luxury resort’s stunning Overwater Bungalows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PousadasIncriveis (@pousadasincriveis) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT

The exclusive offer includes all taxes and service charges, daily breakfast for two, shared return transfers between Anantara Veli and Malé as often as required, and a 25% saving on dining and spa treatments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (@anantaraveli) on Jul 16, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

While at the resort you can use its fitness centre, pool, and attend yoga classes on the sunrise yoga deck free of charge. There are numerous water sports on offer too – the Maldives is a snorkeler’s, surfer’s and fisherman’s paradise.

This is part of the resort’s ‘Unlimited Stays In Paradise’ package, of which the hotel has announced: “Return to your Maldivian Over Water Bungalow as often as you please and soak up the turquoise lagoon, magical sunsets, and the tropical beauty.”

“Laze on your sun deck as colorful fish swim in the crystal-clear waters below. Elevate working from home to a new level, or up sticks and escape to sunnier climes to enjoy some R&R whenever the fancy takes.”

With this offer sitting among a global trend of digital nomad luring by tourism-dependent countries, this puts the (by comparison) stark reality of working from home in Sydney into perspective.

RELATED: Bermuda Starts Luring Back Travellers With An Offer Too Good To Refuse

Why work from home in your sweatpants when you could be tapping at your keyboard in a bikini or board shorts – all while paying less rent?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anantara Veli Maldives Resort (@anantaraveli) on Oct 15, 2020 at 1:26am PDT

With the work from home revolution in full swing, this is an increasingly serious question Australians – particularly Sydneysiders – are asking themselves.

Why? Just take a look at some of the properties available in Manly.

For $950 per week ($49,400 a year), you can rent the above Manly flat, in a brick building, on Osborne road.

The two-bedroom unit is an 8-minute walk from the Fairy Bower snorkelling spot, a 10 minute stroll from Manly beach, and a 5-minute walk from the wharf. It also has one bathroom, one car space and one balcony.

Elegantly renovated though it may be, 365 days in this place will cost you $8,186 more than 365 days in an Overwater Bungalow at the Anantara Veli Maldives Resort.

At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, you can book an Overwater Bungalow for $41,214 per year ($858 per week). Not only that but this price – unlike the price of renting the above Osborne road unit in Manly – includes breakfast and activities.

Yoga (and brunch) costing a pretty penny in Manly, it’s hard not to at least consider doing a crash course in freelancing (or convincing your boss all you need is internet) and getting the hell out of here.

How about the Eastern Suburbs, you ask? Across the bridge in Bondi, you can pick up a one bedder on Campbell Parade, mere “steps” (250 to be precise) from Bondi beach, for $945 a week.

Part of a collection of 12 brand new fully furnished apartments nestled in the heart of North Bondi Village, this air-conditioned apartment has a queen bed, a self contained kitchen, a bathroom and a balcony.

“All residents have access to our private garden with outdoor shower, and surfboard and bike rental (subject to availability),” the blurb reads.

Domain also reminds prospective renters, “Electricity, crockery, cutlery, glassware and linen is included in the lease along with a weekly cleaning service and bathroom amenities from Biology Skincare.”

Looks nice but again – for a similar chunk of cash – if we could score a gig working remotely, we’d still be leaning towards disappearing off to the Maldives for a year with our partner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Travelers Magazine (@thetravellersmag) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

If you’re ready to take the plunge, don’t delay too much: the hotel is only offering the package from now through until November the 30th, 2020.

You’d also have to convince the Australian government to let you leave, in a climate where only around a quarter of overseas travel exemptions have been granted.

But hey: what’s life without a little risk? Maybe it’s time to dust off that passport and get shopping for laptops.

Read Next