We all need a helping hand sometimes. But as a recent – hilarious – letter just proved, help doesn’t have to always go one way.

The best relationships in life are mutually beneficial. The following ‘character reference’ proves it with glee.

New York based comedian and podcast host Francis Ellis just posted what we’re calling ‘the best reference letter ever’ on Instagram, in doing so proving why it pays to befriend your boss.

“I am currently looking for an apartment. I needed a letter of recommendation from my employer, so I asked my boss. He told me to just write it myself and send to him to sign because he was busy with Zoom calls. I sent this letter to him. He actually signed this,” the comedian captioned the Instagram post.

Will it get him the apartment? Read it and decide for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Ellis (@francisccellis)

The highlight? The way it segues from discussing Ellis’ performance at work (“reliable”) and merges into a post-modern pastiche of the Modern Bro Condition.

“We frequently golf together and exchange text messages that transcend the standards of most professional relationships,” the letter begins.

“I have come to him with advice for my putting issues, and he lent a comforting ear.”

“You see, I have trouble with putts outside of 10 feet. Most golfers who suffer from the yips struggle with short putts, however, my yipps set in from the long bomb range.”

“I’m not sure if I have a vision problem, or if some long-ago trauma surfaces as I go through my pre-putt routine.”

“Either way I find that with putts outside the 10 feet range I spray them erratically off line.”

“If the hole is North I am heading South West. I read the break but the green looks like an M.C Escher drawing… up is down, sideways is vertical, gravity doesn’t exist. I want to die…”

“… in sum, I recommend Francis as a tenant. Feel free to call me for verification.”

Besides being a hilarious depiction of the struggles of putting, it perhaps also shows the pressure comedians feel to be constantly hilarious in every aspect of their lives, even when doing things like renting an apartment.

Putting mad indeed.

Read Next