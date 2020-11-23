Chris Hemsworth Goes Full Beast Mode With Terrifying New Workout

Chris Hemsworth is to Australia what Brad Pitt is to the United States. Rugged, classy, loveable. And while there are those that say Australia’s Chris Hemsworth obsession has gone too far, the 2014 People’s Sexiest Man Alive just keeps on justifying the hype.

Enter: his latest Instagram post, which has won the praise of some of the world’s fittest men.

Hemsworth on Saturday posted the following photo to Instagram with the caption, “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

The image shows Hemsworth doing a tractor tyre flip with what looks to be a more eco-friendly and easier to obtain piece of equipment.

This compound exercise is great for developing whole body strength and power, and lends an interesting and challenging element to functional training.

It also, apparantly, can lead to a set of super strong shoulders.

Professional surfers Otis Carey, Italo Ferreira and Mick Fanning all payed tribute in the comments section.

“Jeezuz!” “Big fella.” “Looks like ya going to pop mate.”

Fitness Coach Torre Washington said, “Boss moves bredda.’

The highlight though was when co-star in upcoming Thor 4 Chris Pratt begged Hemsworth to stop making him look bad.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Hemsworth is talented in various ways, but it’s undeniable the last few years the 37-year-old has been doubling down on fitness.

Last year he launched Centr, a health app, which has taken Australia by storm, claiming to be users’ “PT, dietician, chef and wellness coach all in one.”

It saw “double typical volume” as Australians worked from home earlier this year.

Subtle promotional posts like the tyre flipping photo above no doubt help (this isn’t the first time Hemsworth has shown off his tyre flipping skills, nor is it the first time he has tagged Centr).

But hey: in this Instagram day and age, we’ve long accepted inspiration and promotion don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Centr also taps into the holistic health movement, helping users look after their mental health, as well as inspiring them to hit realistic food and fitness goals.

This has played a part in its success in a market previously saturated with quick fixes and ab busters.

For a more comprehensive breakdown of Chris Hemsworth’s full body workout and diet see the articles below.

Read Next