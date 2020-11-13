Commando Steve Drops Free But Brutal Workout For Australians

Whether you gain your fitness inspiration from Mark Wahlberg, The Rock or Ronaldo, we’re not exactly left wanting for brutal workouts to copy.

Commando Steve doesn’t think we’ve got enough, however (either that or he simply wants to give us another option).

Real name Steve Willis, Commando Steve is a former fitness instructor for the Australian army who now spends his time training anyone who wants to get into the best shape of their life.

On that note: Commando just dropped a free workout that makes for leg-buckling reading.

Commando Steve’s workout asks you to complete the following and clock your time:

Run 1200m

100 Ring Rows

100 Push Ups

100 Sit-Ups

100 Squats

100 Burpees

Run 1200m

100 burpees alone would likely send us to ER, so this workout really isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Steve adds that you should perform this workout with a 7-8 RPE (Rated Perceived Exertion). This scale runs from 0-10 and relates to how difficult the exercise(s) are, with a rating of 7-8 indicating this workout is classed as hard to very hard.

That said, Steve does provide some solace for those that feel they’ll be unable to complete his challenge without needing heavy resuscitation.

“The intent of the Commando Daily Challenges is to encourage everyone to be active and participate in whatever capacity you can.”

“Consistency is an important attribute of the daily challenge – scaling appropriately will ensure consistency in your training and ensure you have enough in reserve to dedicate to your other daily activities. The onus will be you to scale relative to your level and life priorities.”

Basically, push to a level that you’re comfortable with and not to be discouraged if you can’t complete the whole challenge.

Steve adds that beginners should aim to complete three sessions a week; intermediates four sessions a week and advanced trainers should be looking at completing six sessions a week.

By beginner, Steve means you’re able to complete half of the challenge, intermediates should be aiming to complete three-quarters of it and advanced should ideally be completing the whole thing.

It’s certainly worth trying, especially as it’s free and can be completed in your own home. You can get yourself some TRX rings to complete the rows, which attach to a door frame and you should be able to map out a 1200m run around your local roads.

Steve has a heap of other free workouts that will push you to a similarly tough level.

Try them if you dare.

