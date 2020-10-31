Crazy Australian Bastard Installs ‘Supercharged’ Sodastream In Kitchen

You don’t immediately associate the 70s and 80s as being eras of particularly good food, but one culinary artefact from the period that’s worth a look in is the humble SodaStream. A humble invention that lets you carbonate your own water at home, the SodaStream – with its famous ‘get busy with the fizzy’ marketing campaign – is a bona fide cultural icon. It’s also a pretty handy tool to have in one’s kitchen.

SodaStream models available on the market today are slim, modern affairs, with a small gas cylinder that’s good for about 8 to 9 weeks (that’s if you make a full bottle of soda every day, which is some seriously dedicated drinking). Sure, that saves you from having to go out and buy cola or soda water whenever you want a little bit of ~effervescence~, but for some, it’s not enough.

Which is perhaps what lead this crazy bastard living in Sydney’s famous Bondi to retrofit his SodaStream with a huge CO2 tank apparatus.

While this looks like absolute overkill, there’s some method to his madness. Under strict conditions of anonymity, this intrepid bon vivant shared with DMARGE why he decided to ‘supercharge’ his home carbonation device.

Firstly, the cost factor. It’s “cheaper in bulk,” he relates. According to SodaStream Australia, you can exchange an empty SodaStream cylinder for a full one at a Coles Express for $19, or you can purchase a new one for $35. Assuming you make a bottle every day, it could cost you upwards of $168 a year to keep up your habit with those prices – never mind the hassle of having to go out and exchange cylinders.

“You only need to change cylinders maybe twice a year,” our carbonation champion explains.

“With the adaptor, you can [use] many sizes of cylinder too. Easier to change, and industrial-grade…”

That’s the other big reason to modify your SodaStream: stronger carbonation. I have a SodaStream at home and in my experience, even on its highest fizz setting, it’s still not quite enough to really satisfy. And the emptier the cylinder gets, the weaker the carbonation becomes.

It’s a lot of effort to go to just to get more fizz, but if you’re a dedicated soda drinker, a crazy setup like this might just be the solution for you. Just don’t do what I did once and try carbonating white wine in order to make ersatz prosecco… The results can be quite explosive (and it tastes fucking awful).

