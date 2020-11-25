Why Luxury Purists Will be Impressed By The New Genesis SUV

This feature has been produced in partnership with Genesis.

The Australian automotive landscape is a challenging one for a new car brand. Despite our small population and geographical isolation, we have a uniquely saturated car market. There are over 50 different mainstream brands active in Australia – not to mention the countless tuning houses, bespoke manufacturers and importers that also add to the rich mix of cars on our roads.

On top of that, Australian consumers are savvy, discerning car shoppers: spoiled for choice and quality, we’re tough nuts to crack.

All this makes Genesis’ success in the Land Down Under admirable. Genesis cars are a superb blend of manufacturing excellence and reliability; timeless style penned by the world’s most regarded car designers and informed by a modern, Korean elegance; and sheer, unparalleled opulence.

The new Genesis GV80 is emblematic of how far the brand has come in such a short time: the handsome, prestigious, frankly world-beating luxury SUV is bar none one of the best cars on the market, in any category. Indeed, it’s made Carsales’ Top 10 Cars of 2020 and is a finalist for this year’s Car of the Year.