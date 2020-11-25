The 34th Annual Australian Recording Industry Association Awards – better known as the ARIAs – played out last night in a slightly more subdued fashion than normal, thanks to the social distancing measures imposed on us by The Bat Kiss.

Nevertheless, it was a huge night, featuring performances from big stars like Billie Eilish, Sam Smith and Tame Impala. Normally the ARIAs play second fiddle to the Grammys, but this year it feels like the opposite case. As we speak, the 2021 Grammys are currently facing intense backlash after their high-profile snub of The Weeknd – reigniting the debate around how the Grammys treat artists of colour, Variety reports.

In comparison, the ARIAs was surprisingly refreshing, the judges showing uncharacteristic good taste, awarding acts like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sampa the Great, Miiesha and Archie Roach.

Speaking of uncharacteristic good taste, the ARIAs red carpet was incredibly fashionable this year – who said Australians have no culture? A notable highlight was singer/songwriter and Aussie icon Guy Sebastian, who looked like a million bucks receiving the ‘Best Video’ award for his single Standing With You. Sebastian looked like a million bucks in a casual but classy ensemble: a lapel-less black blazer, low-cut white t-shirt, flexing some seriously cool rings and a very tasty IWC Schaffhausen Portugieser Chronograph (ref. IW371606) on his wrist.

The Portugieser is one of IWC’s most iconic watches: dressy, but with a slight hint of sportiness thanks to the chronograph function. This 41mm model with a dark blue dial works surprisingly well with Sebastian’s otherwise monochromatic fit.

Another big style highlight of the ARIAs were the wild outfits Louis and Oliver Leimbach of Lime Cordiale debuted. While the brothers eventually ditched their formalwear later in the night for a more casual tie-dye look (very rock-and-roll), they arrived at The Star in some very 70s brown suits – the retro aesthetic heightened by the very period-correct touch of having your monstrous lapels poke out over the top of your blazer.

For such a small country, Australia punches above its weight when it comes to musical talent. Turns out we also punch above our weight when it comes to celebrity style, too.

The groovy-dressing Lime Cordiale boys took home the ‘Breakthrough Artist’ award – another top pick from the judges. Other 2020 ARIA Award winners include The Teskey Brothers, Fanny Lumsden, Amy Shark, Dom Dolla, Ann Edmonds and 5 Seconds of Summer. The biggest winner of the night was Kevin Parker, the man behind Tame Impala, who took home five separate awards.

The dress-wearing, free-wheeling Harry Styles took out Best International Artist, too, staring down fierce competition from the likes of Eminem, Lizzo, Dua Lipa and Justin Bieber among others.

