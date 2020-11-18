Jaeger-LeCoultre Opens New Melbourne Boutique With A Difference

While 2020 hasn’t been the kindest year for Melburnians, it’s not all doom and gloom. The Storm and Richmond won their respective sports’ Grand Finals; there’s plenty of cool cars kicking around like this Alfa Romeo or this G-Wagen; and now one of the world’s finest watch brands has opened a new store, the likes of which has never been seen in Australia before.

187-year-old watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre recently unveiled a stunning new boutique on Melbourne’s iconic Collins Street. The Swiss brand’s new location isn’t just a pretty place to peruse watches, but also offers a world-first virtual boutique client experience. It’s a first for the storied brand, offering an ‘always-on’ concept for clients who wish to explore the boutique virtually or have a guided tour by a Jaeger-LeCoultre specialist from the comfort of their own home.

“We are delighted to extend the presence of Jaeger-LeCoultre in Australia with our first boutique in Melbourne. From the Vallée de Joux in Switzerland to the Australian landscapes, Jaeger-LeCoultre feels a strong connection with the local communities and lifestyle; a balance of style, nature and creativity.” Jaeger-LeCoultre CEO Catherine Rénier relates.

It’s a truly innovative step for the brand and represents a huge win for consumers. While it’s exciting that Melbourne now hosts Australia’s first standalone Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique – housed in a beautiful heritage building – the in-depth virtual experience raises the bar when it comes to luxury online shopping, and perfectly complements the brick-and-mortar experience.

Whether it’s in-person or virtually, the hot-ticket items Aussies are surely going to want to check out first are the handsome new Polaris models. Inspired by the Grande Maison’s iconic 1968 Memovox Polaris and launched alongside a masterful short film starring friend of the brand Benedict Cumberbatch, the two timepieces of the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris collection exude a sporting yet elegant character quite unlike many other watches in recent memory.

Of course, all of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s classics are available to browse too, such as the iconic Reverso, the varied Master range or the complex Duomètre collection. You’re truly spoiled for choice.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Melbourne boutique can be found at 86 Collins Street – conveniently opposite a tram stop – and is open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

Find out more and explore their fantastic virtual boutique here.

