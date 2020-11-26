Klarna Makes Shopping Easier Than Ever For Australians With In-Store Service

Klarna, the global shopping service and payment provider that allows you to split the cost of your online shopping basket across four equal instalments, has now brought that same service to in-store shopping, for any retailer.

The huge news means that anywhere you can pay by card (which is pretty much everywhere) you can split the cost into four easy payments. Launching just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, arguably two of the busiest shopping days on the yearly calendar where retailers promote huge discounts in the run-up to Christmas, shopping has never been made easier.

To use the Klarna in-store service, simply install a Klarna Visa card into digital wallet on Apple iPhone, Apple Watch or any Android device, hold it near a payment terminal (as you would if using Apple Pay or Google Pay) and make the contactless payment. The total of your bill will then automatically split into the equal instalments.

As an extra incentive, Klarna is offering free valet parking at any of the nine Westfield centres in Australia that offer valet parking, to any Klarna customer who spends $150 in any store within those Westfield centres.