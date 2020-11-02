Lewis Hamilton Throws Caution To The Wind With Flamboyant Double Denim Look

2020 has seen Lewis Hamilton and his Formula One team, Mercedes-AMG, clinch some truly amazing records.

Not only did Hamilton’s first place at the Portuguese Grand Prix on the 25th of October finally eclipse Michael Schumacher’s long-standing all-time race wins record – in the eyes of many unequivocally crowning Hamilton as the Greatest Of All Time – but his win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix over the weekend has also seen Mercedes take home the 2020 Formula One World Championship, marking seven consecutive champions for Mercedes – beating Ferrari’s six consecutive championship win records they recorded from 1999 to 2004.

Hamilton’s dominance of Formula One over the last few years has been legendary. While F1 fanatics would be quick to point out that much of his success has been due to the car he’s driving, the team that backs him, and the support (and healthy rivalry) he enjoys with teammate Valterri Bottas, it’s also got a lot to do with Hamilton’s adept, aggressive driving style.

This vivacity isn’t restrained to the track, either, as the 35-year-old Brit proved ahead of his win at Imola on the 1st of November. Hamilton shared a photo of him walking his beloved bulldog Roscoe in-between races, rocking a bright pink double denim outfit courtesy of Heron Preston.

View this post on Instagram Rolling with my dawg A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

Unlike many other drivers on the current F1 grid, Hamilton’s known just as much for his sartorial chops as he is for his driving skills. He’s not afraid to take style risks – like this colourful twin set and bucket hat ensemble he wore at the Tuscan Grand Prix, or this frizzy haircut he experimented with recently (although it seems as if he’s ditched that look for his tried-and-true cornrows since then).

Heron Preston is an American creative and designer, an acolyte of Kanye West and Virgil Abloh who’s collaborated with the likes of Justin Timberlake, JJJJound, Nike and NASA among others. His namesake clothing brand has a similar deconstructed aesthetic as Abloh’s Off-White label – yet unlike Off-White, is somewhat more colourful and has a more tech-focused style.

While Mercedes have already won the 2020 World Championship, there’s still four more races left in the season – and the fight in the middle of the pack is sure to remain fierce. Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo secured another podium at Imola, strengthening his spot at P4. It’ll be a big deal if Renault’s able to stay there, but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Racing Point’s Sergio Perez and McLaren’s Lando Norris are nipping at Renault and Ricciardo’s heels. Next up: the Turkish Grand Prix on the 13-15th of November.

Read Next