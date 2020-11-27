This feature has been produced in partnership with Samsung
The term ‘luxury accessory’ is often reserved for designer brand items such as watches, wallets and jewellery. It’s not a phrase usually associated with smartphones, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is the first to break the habit.
Samsung is known globally for its ability to innovate and revolutionise within every product category they enter and its latest smartphone achievement is no different. Unlike any other devices currently available, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is an engineering marvel, functioning seamlessly as a phone and a tablet in one stunning package, resulting in a phone you’ll want to keep in your hand more often than your pocket.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 redefines what we should consider a luxury accessory. A smartphone is something practically everyone owns, and many owners enlist protective cases to show off their personality in the same way they would with a piece of statement jewellery or a designer backpack.
Unlike other smartphones, however, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 has a unique personality straight out of the box. Whether you choose Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, both colours shine like no other, and you can immediately recognise their premium nature from a mile away.
Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is not all style and no substance. A high-end smartphone requires high-end features, and that’s exactly what you get. The unique folding design allows the Galaxy Z Fold2 to take advantage of “Flex Mode” and shoot blur-free photos thanks to one side doubling up as a solid base.
This makes it great for night time photography where you have to stay as still as possible. When angled at 90-degrees, the inner screen can also be used to watch movies when on a flight or on a train, without the need to hold it. Multi-tasking is also made easier. Thanks to the huge internal screen, you can use three apps at the same time making it a productivity powerhouse.
An accessory is defined as something that completes one’s outfit, and yours isn’t complete until you add the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.