The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 redefines what we should consider a luxury accessory. A smartphone is something practically everyone owns, and many owners enlist protective cases to show off their personality in the same way they would with a piece of statement jewellery or a designer backpack.

Unlike other smartphones, however, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 has a unique personality straight out of the box. Whether you choose Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, both colours shine like no other, and you can immediately recognise their premium nature from a mile away.