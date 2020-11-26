Score 30% Off Sustainable Fashion In The Outerknown Black Friday Sale

When a celebrity puts their name to a clothing brand, usually as an ambassador, it can be all too easy to assume it’s just a quick money-maker and the clothes themselves will be of bad quality. But Kelly Slater’s Outerknown clothing brand is one of an entirely different ilk and one you really should be getting behind.

Outerknown is a brand that wants to do good for the world, with founder Slater saying he wanted to “create a pioneering new company that made great clothes with a radical commitment to sustainability.” Naturally, given Slater’s surfing background, clothes take a much more laid-back approach to design and style, but with those exact people being his target audience, it’s no surprise.

And right now you can score 30 per cent off the entire Outerknown site, but you’ll have to be quick because the sale is only running until this Monday 30th of November. All full-priced collections are discounted, (the 30 per cent discount isn’t applied to items already on sale or from third-party brands) so whether you’re in the market for some new t-shirts, a pair of boardshorts or a slick pair of chinos, Outerknown has something for you.

Outerknown offers free shipping to US addresses for orders over $100, which you will easily achieve when you buy a pair of Apex board shorts or a pair of the excellent S.E.A Legs chinos. So what are you waiting for, for sustainable fashion that will last you forever and look good while doing, head to the Outerknown website now.

