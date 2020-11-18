One Of A Kind Rolls-Royce Wagon On Sale In Italy Is Peak Mob Boss

If you’re a mob boss… Sorry, a legitimate businessman – you require a particularly capable car.

It needs to be luxurious, of course, but you also need to be able to make a quick getaway. A bit of flair is a must, but nothing so conspicuous that you’ll attract too much attention. Most importantly, you need plenty of room for your goons inside the car… And a boot big enough to fit even the fattest wiseguys that cross you. Capiche?

Thankfully, one luxury car dealership in Milan has got you covered. Enter this one-of-a-kind 1998 Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph Estate Wagon: more of a mouthful than your nonna’s cannelloni and bigger than Al Capone, it’s the perfect car for any discerning mafioso.

Produced from 1998 to 2002 during Volkswagen’s brief ownership of the luxury marque, the Rolls-Royce Silver Seraph replaced the long-running Silver Spirit and was virtually identical to its Bentley sibling, the more famous Arnage. While the sportier Arnage was powered by a variety of twin-turbo V8s, the Seraph used a naturally-aspirated a BMW M73 V12 making 240kW.

According to rrsilverspirit.com, this Italian-delivered example was converted to an estate wagon in 2011 by British Cars in Verona.

“The car features tailor-made twin bags in matching leather with the car’s interior, one containing tools and the other three bottles of wine. Further drinks are available from two silver flasks and hallmarked silver goblets stored in a compartment hidden behind a panel in the rear. Glasses and other equipment can be cleaned with water from a tank. The special features are completed with a removable picnic table and two bespoke umbrellas.”

Aside from the wagon conversion, this Rolls contains many amenities invaluable for a made man. The umbrellas are perfect for when you need to stand somberly in the rain at a funeral. The hose in the back could be used to clean champagne flutes, sure… Or expedite cleaning the interior in case you have a Pulp Fiction-esque accident in the car. There’s even an old-school mobile phone in the centre console for ordering hits while you’re on the move.

The asking price sits at a healthy €162,500 (~ 264,550 AUD or 192,630 USD). Maybe they’ll give you a discount if you pay in cash. Harder to trace that way, too.

Check out this unique Silver Seraph at Magni & Carnevale Motors’ website. Fair warning, it’s in Italian – but if you really are Cosa Nostra, that won’t be a problem, eh?

