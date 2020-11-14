Australia is going through a lonliness crisis. Numerous experts have chimed in on this, with VicHealth calling it a “new public health challenge.”

Likewise, high class escort Samantha X has told DMARGE the reason many men seek her services is for the emotional connection.

As DMARGE recently discussed with Samantha Jayne, Relationship Expert and Advisor to Channel 10’s The Bachelor, the problem could be even more specific than lonliness generally.

It could be due to a phenomenon called “emotional horniness” – a topic being discussed in great detail on Reddit.

“What do you do when you’re emotionally horny?” one man asked recently.

“I can take care of the physical. Men, we have it easy. Wham, bam, thank you ma’am. But when you’re emotionally drained, it’s not like you can touch yourself to emulate a female. I want to be understood, feel giddy, learn about someone, have a bonding type of feeling, etc.”

“It’s not a physical problem I have, it’s a mental thing I want taken care of. A quick release will not help me. I’m looking for someone to help me with ideas, career, future, problems, issues etc.”

“What do I do to take care of that! You can’t jerk off your mind.”

On this topic, Jayne warns apps like Only Fans, downloaded like the plague during this time of… plague… are “total band-aid solutions.”

High class escort Samantha X has a solution of her own. Whether or not it’s a band-aid we’ll leave up to you. But a recent photo she took while on the job provides an interesting insight into Australia’s escort industry you don’t see every day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha X After Dark (@samanthaxafterdark)

“The excitement of walking slowly down the corridor of an expensive hotel, not knowing the man who will open the door,” Samantha X captioned the photo, which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

“The view. The company. The connection. So many reasons why I love what I do. It’s an addiction I don’t want to give up. Ever.”

This is not the first time Samantha X has given us snapshots of what her relationship is like with he job and her clients.

In a previous article Samantha told us ““Believe it or not, it’s not porn star sex my clients want; they would run a mile…”

This was backed up with (anonymous) Instagram images of clients in hotels, and their stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha X After Dark (@samanthaxafterdark)

The main takeaway? It’s all about the connection, not the physical.

Make of that what you will.

