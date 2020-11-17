The Playbook For The Modern Man

SSENSE’s Black Friday Sale Is Now On…Here Are Our Top Picks

Time is of the essence.

For some Black Friday is just any other day, but to others, it’s a day to score a ripper of a deal on some of the coolest kit out there. Frankly, I don’t there are many people out there that don’t love a deal and, SSENSE’s Black Friday sale has some of the best deals around on brands you love like Stone Island, Fendi and Golden Goose. Whether you’re looking for a staple or something a little more unconventional your bound to find something to suit your style.

SSENSE is based out of Montreal, Canada and has both online and brick-and-mortar stores. Since 2003, SSENSE has made a name for itself by stocking various high end, luxurious designer brands including Valentino, Balmain, Yves Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Vêtements and Comme des Garçons. They sell clothing and accessories to more than 114 countries and stock various SSENSE exclusive items from various designer brands. Hurry – they won’t last long.

