TAG Heuer & Bamford Watch Department Team Up On The ‘Ultimate Sports Watch’

The following article has been sponsored by TAG Heuer.

There’s watch customisers, and then there’s the Bamford Watch Department. Founded by enterprising British watch enthusiast George Bamford in 2004, Bamford has established itself as the world’s ultimate hub for personalised luxury watches.

And there’s no better horological palette for Bamford’s creative than TAG Heuer’s timepieces. The 160-year-old Swiss juggernaut has long been one of the world’s pre-eminent watch manufacturers, famed the world over for their unique sporting heritage and classic, masterful design.

It’s no surprise, then, that TAG Heuer tapped Bamford once again for a collaborative model in 2020 – this time working with the TAG Heuer Aquaracer diver’s watch. The handsome tool watch has been blessed by Bamford’s Midas touch, imbued with subtle yet vivacious touches that are sure to get watch connoisseurs frothing.

“When designing this limited-edition Aquaracer, we looked to models from TAG Heuer’s past for creative inspiration. The orange design elements and sporty bezel are reminiscent of the impactful TAG Heuer pieces that were launched between 1979 and 1994 and paved the way for the Aquaracer collection, which made its official debut in 2004,” George Bamford relates.

The Aquaracer Bamford’s playful splashes of nautical orange are brilliantly contrasted by the sandblasted finish of the watch’s titanium case, bracelet and bezel, not to mention the target motif of the black dial – which is topped with the Bamford logo at 6 o’clock, naturally. The Aquaracer has always been a serious bit of kit but these aesthetic touches really add to that character – it’s the ultimate tool watch for a man of action.