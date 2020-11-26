TAG Heuer & Bamford Watch Department Team Up On The ‘Ultimate Sports Watch’

The following article has been sponsored by TAG Heuer.
There’s watch customisers, and then there’s the Bamford Watch Department. Founded by enterprising British watch enthusiast George Bamford in 2004, Bamford has established itself as the world’s ultimate hub for personalised luxury watches.
And there’s no better horological palette for Bamford’s creative than TAG Heuer’s timepieces. The 160-year-old Swiss juggernaut has long been one of the world’s pre-eminent watch manufacturers, famed the world over for their unique sporting heritage and classic, masterful design.
It’s no surprise, then, that TAG Heuer tapped Bamford once again for a collaborative model in 2020 – this time working with the TAG Heuer Aquaracer diver’s watch. The handsome tool watch has been blessed by Bamford’s Midas touch, imbued with subtle yet vivacious touches that are sure to get watch connoisseurs frothing.
“When designing this limited-edition Aquaracer, we looked to models from TAG Heuer’s past for creative inspiration. The orange design elements and sporty bezel are reminiscent of the impactful TAG Heuer pieces that were launched between 1979 and 1994 and paved the way for the Aquaracer collection, which made its official debut in 2004,” George Bamford relates.
The Aquaracer Bamford’s playful splashes of nautical orange are brilliantly contrasted by the sandblasted finish of the watch’s titanium case, bracelet and bezel, not to mention the target motif of the black dial – which is topped with the Bamford logo at 6 o’clock, naturally. The Aquaracer has always been a serious bit of kit but these aesthetic touches really add to that character – it’s the ultimate tool watch for a man of action.
The lightweight, ultra-robust titanium metal is hypoallergenic and resistant to corrosion, which explains why it is also often used in aeronautics, the manufacturing of sports equipment, and in aquatic applications. It is fitting that this stylish and versatile material was chosen for the new Aquaracer, a timepiece known for being tough enough to face any challenge.
The Aquaracer name first appeared in 2004, when a new variant of TAG Heuer’s long-running 2000 series of diver’s watches was branded as the ‘2000 Aquaracer’, and the moniker stuck ever since. It’s the perfect watch for the rough-and-tumble of the Australian environment – the Aquaracer Bamford being particularly well-suited to the Aussie lifestyle thanks to its titanium construction.
The Aquaracer Bamford’s aesthetic qualities are underpinned by its technical capabilities. Tough, water-resistant to 300m with plenty of white Super-LumiNova for visibility in low light, it’s perfect for deep sea adventures or just day-to-day wear. With a date function and cyclops lens, it’s an eminently practical as well as beautiful timepiece.
Retailing for 5,650 AUD and limited to only 1,500 pieces worldwide, this watch isn’t going to stick around long, if the success of TAG Heuer’s last collaboration with Bamford – on their iconic Monaco chronograph – is anything to go by. If you want to be the most stylish man on the beach or in the boardroom, you best get your hands on one of these bad boys.