The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Offers Style In Spades

Performance cars and chronographs go together like potatoes and fondue, but few Swiss watch brands have an identity so entwined with the history of motorsport than La Chaux-de-Fonds’ TAG Heuer, which is celebrating its 160th anniversary this year.

Much of that connection is the work of Jack Heuer, the brand’s honorary chairman and great-grandson of its founder. Thanks to his close collaboration with names like Ayrton Senna, Nicky Lauda, Steve McQueen and Enzo Ferrari – and his own groundbreaking watch design work – Jack Heuer has catapulted TAG Heuer to the highest echelons of both racing and watchmaking.

His most famous and arguably most sporty creation was the TAG Heuer Carrera. First released in 1963 during his tenure as CEO and named for the famous Mexican Carrera Panamericana, the Carrera has a deceptively simple design. Like a high-performance car, form follows function: ultra-legible, with the chronograph pushers and sub-dials pride of place.

But just as no-one would accuse the sweeping aerodynamic shape of a Porsche 911 of being boring, the Carrera’s utilitarian design is beautiful in its restrained simplicity. An essential tool on a race track and a stylish accessory off one too, the TAG Heuer Carrera is one of the icons of the watch world.