Conor McGregor Bravely Pairs $1,000 Gucci Polo With ‘Presidential’ $45,000 Rolex

Conor McGregor has always had a keen eye for style.

From crisp yet casual ‘Canadian tuxedo’ fits to upending the bespoke suit game with the most vulgar pinstripes ever devised, the 32-year-old Irish MMA legend is just as playful and imaginative with this wardrobe as he is with his insults.

But sometimes his sartorial swings are as risky as his last-minute fist throws – like with this exceptionally luxurious (some might say too luxurious) outfit.

Relaxing in every Irishman’s natural habitat – the pub – McGregor decks himself out in a $1,000 Gucci polo, $1,135 Hermès belt and a $45,000 Rolex Day-Date ‘President’ for his wrist. It’s an expensive outfit, no doubt, but throwing bulk money at a fit isn’t the way to look cool.

He just kind of looks like the world’s richest nerd… Although we’re not volunteering to tell him that to his face.

The issues here are that he’s not only buttoned his polo all the way to the top, but he’s also tucked his polo into his jeans. On top of that, he’s wearing his jeans far too high up for comfort, something that’s brought into sharp focus by the tucked-in polo, too.

It’s a shame because it’s actually quite a decent outfit. While some people look ridiculous covered in Gucci’s famous monogram, McGregor makes it look natural. Shame he leads it astray with the ‘Harry Highpants’ manoeuvre.

So many men are guilty of similar style sins. Spending money on clothes and accessories is no substitute for dress sense. You can look like a million bucks on a budget if you’re clever about how you style and combine different elements of your wardrobe. Conversely, you can literally spend a million bucks on an outfit and still look awful.

Or maybe McGregor’s way ahead of us. Maybe the whole point of the fit is its incongruous nature; looking like a nerd despite punching people out for a living. It’s exactly the sort of 3D chess move ‘The Notorious’ would pull. He’s getting into our head, man…

