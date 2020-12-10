This feature has been produced in partnership with Martell.

Getting a bottle of whisky for Christmas is only slightly better than getting a pair of socks.

Sure, whisky’s lovely, but it’s a bit of a cliche, isn’t it? You don’t want to have a reputation as someone who gives lame presents. Instead, let’s flip the sip – if you’re looking for a liquid gift to give to someone this holiday season, the best move you can make is gifting a bottle of Martell Blue Swift.

It’s the perfect gift because there’s nothing else quite like it. Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, shook up the spirits game in a big way with the release of Martell Blue Swift: made from 100% VSOP cognac that’s been finished in Kentucky bourbon casks, it takes the unparalleled smoothness of a fine cognac and electrifies it with a modern edge.